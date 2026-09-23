Hydrodigital Unveils Major Platform Enhancements Ahead Of WEFTEC 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New capabilities give utilities better tools to understand, test and optimize sewer system operations

SOUTH BEND, IN, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HydroDigital, a real-time decision support and digital twin company for water infrastructure, has rolled out a series of enhancements to its sewer platform. Implemented over the past year, these updates are now available to all HydroDigital users. The enhancements span interactive simulation, hybrid digital twins and new analysis tools that show utilities where smart sewer investments can lead to long term operational cost savings..“Operators are being asked to do more with less, and need to overcome tighter budgets, tougher overflow requirements and more intense storms, with the same crews and the same pipes,” said Luis Montestruque, co-founder and CEO of HydroDigital.“Our job is to help them get more out of the infrastructure they already have. These features put predictive tools in operators' hands on a transparent, 'glass box' platform, so teams can understand the reasoning behind every recommendation or decision and act on it with confidence."Specific feature updates over the past 12 months include:Interactive Simulation: A live sandbox for the sewer network. The Interactive Simulation feature gives operators and engineers a safe virtual environment to test operational changes before committing them to the real system. Users can see exactly how changes to gates, pumps and other operations would play out across flooding, overflows and overall network performance. It is also a training ground: teams can replay historical storm events, test alternative responses and see how different decisions would have changed the outcome.HydroTwin: Hydraulic modeling and machine learning, working in the same model. HydroDigital's HydroTwin technology helps utilities build hybrid digital twins that get the best of both. HydroTwins learn from sensor data where network uncertainty is highest, while preserving the system-wide physical representation that hydraulic models provide. HydroDigital also takes a“glass box” approach: the models are open sourced to utilities so they can inspect them, use them outside the HydroDigital platform and avoid vendor lock-in.Sewer Analysis: A smart sewer roadmap built from your own network. HydroDigital's Sewer Analysis tools show utilities where investment and operational change will have the greatest impact. Using hydraulic models and network analysis, the platform recommends where sensors belong and what needs to be measured. Utilities can plan a monitoring strategy that fits their system, and uncover ways to get more from existing infrastructure, before deploying additional technology.HydroDigital will demonstrate these capabilities at Booth 1310 during WEFTEC 2026 from Sept. 26-28 in New Orleans. For more information about HydroDigital and its digital twin platform, visitAbout HydroDigitalHydroDigital provides real-time decision support and digital twin technology that helps water and wastewater utilities better understand, predict and optimize the performance of their networks. Its platform brings together hydraulic models, sensor and SCADA data, weather forecasts and machine learning in a transparent,“glass box” environment that gives utility teams greater visibility, control and operational independence. Founded by industry pioneers Luis Montestruque, Tim Ruggaber and Carrie Malli, HydroDigital leverages more than 20 years of real-time control experience. The company helps utilities identify opportunities, test strategies and make better use of existing and future infrastructure, making advanced decision-support capabilities accessible to the operators and engineers who manage critical water systems every day.

James McKinsey

Boeh Agency

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HydroDigital Unveils Major Platform Enhancements Ahead of WEFTEC 2026 News Provided By Boeh Agency September 23, 2026, 15:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Environment, Waste Management



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