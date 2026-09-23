The Hollywood Riviera: An Edward Fickett 1954 Landmark In West Hollywood Hits The Market

Pool at the Hollywood Riviera, architect Edward Fickett, 1954.

Living room of Unit 6 at the Hollywood Riviera with mid-century details and views to a private patio.

Lush tropical landscaping welcomes you to the Hollywood Riviera by architect Edward Fickett.

Unit 6, a resort-style retreat at Fickett's iconic mid-century modern complex, offering poolside living and a connection to Hollywood's cinematic history.

- JB Fung, Beyond Shelter Real Estate Group WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Beyond Shelter Real Estate Group announces a listing at the Hollywood Riviera - Unit 6, by one of Los Angeles's most notable mid-century modern architects, Edward Fickett. The 38-unit complex, conceived as a modern urban oasis, sits just off the Sunset Strip at 1400 N. Hayworth Avenue in West Hollywood. The building carries a historic designation and Mills Act participation, which translates into meaningful property tax savings for its residents.Built by developer Julian Weinstock, the Hollywood Riviera captures the optimism and elegance of postwar Los Angeles. Clean horizontal lines, an open courtyard, breezeways, lush tropical landscaping, and a sparkling pool frame a timeless aesthetic that has captivated filmmakers, photographers, and design lovers for more than half a century.The Hollywood Riviera is the work of Edward Fickett (1916–1999), a Los Angeles-based modernist and fourth-generation Angeleno often described as the city's most beloved postwar architect. Fickett earned his architecture degree at USC and a master's at MIT, trained under Paul R. Williams, and served in the Navy before founding his own firm in 1944. Over his career, he designed an estimated 60,000 postwar homes across more than 70 Southern California communities, as well as custom commissions that earned him the nickname“Architect to the Stars.”What set Edward Fickett apart was his belief that good modern design should be democratic. While contemporaries like Richard Neutra and Rudolph Schindler built masterworks for wealthy clients, Fickett also brought a modernist sensibility to the everyday residential market. His landmark Jacobson House became the first contemporary structure to receive Historic-Cultural Monument status from the City of Los Angeles. His archives are held at USC Special Collections.The Hollywood Riviera is a multifamily expression of that philosophy. It carries the signature Fickett vocabulary buyers and preservationists prize: open planning, an emphasis on natural light, and a seamless flow between interior space and the courtyard and gardens just outside. These qualities, rooted in California sunshine and connection, are exactly what make original Fickett buildings so sought after.Few residential buildings can claim the Hollywood Riviera's screen resume. For over half a century, its distinctive geometry and natural light have appeared in feature films, television and streaming series, commercials, and editorial photo shoots. Prized for its quintessential mid-century modern vibe that reads as both historic and cinematic, the building offers multiple screen-worthy looks in a single location.Set right off the Sunset Strip, in a prime West Hollywood location, the Hollywood Riviera is minutes from major studios and production hubs, in one of the most storied neighborhoods in Los Angeles. A remarkably intact expression of postwar Southern California modernism, the Hollywood Riviera remains an authentic artifact from an aspirational era: mid-century character, a documented architectural pedigree, decades-long production history, yet quietly timeless, all in one residential offering.About Beyond Shelter Real Estate GroupBeyond Shelter Real Estate Group is a design-focused real estate team specializing in representing buyers and sellers of mid-century modern homes, historic properties, and architecturally significant residences for more than two decades. The team's work combines custom-tailored marketing with curated storytelling, emphasizing each property's architecture, history and relationship to the cultural landscape of Los Angeles.

Kim Hayden Holt

Beyond Shelter Real Estate Group

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The Hollywood Riviera: An Edward Fickett 1954 Landmark in West Hollywood Hits the Market News Provided By Beyond Shelter Real Estate Group September 23, 2026, 15:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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