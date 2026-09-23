HIP Video Promo Presents: Ute Lemper Premieres New Music Video MOTHERS On Music-News

Ute Lemper Releases International Peace Project "MOTHERS"

GERMANY, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Motherhood crosses borders long before language does. It is an experience shaped by culture, circumstance, and place, yet the instinct to protect a child can be understood almost anywhere. Ute Lemper brings that idea into focus with“MOTHERS,” an international peace project honoring women around the world while using artificial intelligence to help its message move between languages. Over more than 40 years as a singer, actress, composer, and recording artist, Lemper has moved between theater, cabaret, classical repertoire, and original music. Her work has often engaged questions of freedom, memory, war and human dignity, from her interpretations of Bertolt Brecht and Kurt Weill to Songs for Eternity, her program devoted to music written by Jewish prisoners in ghettos and concentration camps during the Holocaust. Those concerns give her latest work a clear place within a much longer creative history.

Lemper spent five months developing the project, using AI music technology to create versions of her own vocals in multiple languages, including Farsi, Arabic, Hebrew and German. Rather than making the technology the attraction, she uses it for a specific purpose: overcoming language barriers so the same sentiment can reach people in different parts of the world. It is an unusually direct use of AI as a communication tool, extending the reach of a deeply human subject without allowing the technology to eclipse it.

The lyrics speak to protection, dignity, tolerance, equality and the responsibility adults carry toward the next generation. Mothers are described as refuge and strength, women who“fight and pray for freedom and love,” before the perspective turns toward the children themselves.“All children are equal in our world,” Lemper writes, connecting the role of motherhood to a broader plea against teaching hatred and division.

The accompanying music video gives that international concept a visual counterpart. Computer-generated imagery is animated into scenes of mothers, women and children representing different cultural backgrounds, while titles and imagery reflect the song's many language versions. The changing faces, clothing, settings and scripts emphasize plurality rather than presenting motherhood through a single cultural lens. Here, the visual technology serves the same function as the multilingual recordings: it gives one central idea several forms through which it can be seen, heard and understood.

Lemper's ambition ultimately extends beyond her own voice. She hopes mothers in different countries will eventually perform the song themselves and has envisioned gatherings in multiple cities where women from different parts of the world could sing it together. In that form, the technology becomes only the starting point for something intentionally human: mothers carrying the message forward in their own languages and voices.

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Andrew Gesner

HIP Video Promo

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HIP Video Promo Presents: Ute Lemper premieres new music video "MOTHERS" on Music-News News Provided By HIP Video Promo September 23, 2026, 15:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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