Proact Safety Opens Registration For Next Quarterly 60 Minutes On Safety Excellence Discussion

Internationally recognized expert Shawn Galloway hosts the virtual forum where leaders examine emerging thinking, new models and lessons learned from the field.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ProAct Safety, a recognized pioneer of leadership and safety excellence strategies, will host the next session of 60 Minutes on Safety Excellence SM on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Central. The quarterly virtual discussion brings business and safety leaders together with ProAct Safety CEO Shawn M. Galloway to cover the latest thinking, discoveries, newly created methodologies and models, and the overall strategies, better practices, and lessons learned for those on the journey to safety excellence.The agenda for each session is set shortly before it begins so the topics reflect what leaders are dealing with at the time. Every session also reserves time for open discussion, peer networking, and questions for Galloway.Recent sessions have covered what a good safety year cannot tell you, the three paths organizations take toward zero, design flaws in safety strategy, the four pillars of recovery capacity, board blind spots, contractor capacity across the full lifecycle, the engagement trap, and how to run a tolerance audit. Each discussion closes with a look at the next 90 days, so participants leave with something they can put to immediate use.Who Should AttendThe forum is built for leaders accountable for safety performance who want to get ahead of it rather than react to it:.Executives and senior operations leaders who set direction and allocate resources, and who are increasingly asked by boards and customers to explain how safety results are actually produced..EHS and safety directors, managers, and corporate safety staff responsible for strategy, culture, and measurement across multiple sites or business units..Internal consultants and continuous improvement leaders who need current models and language to carry back into their own organizations..Human resources, operational excellence, and risk management partners whose work touches engagement, leadership development, and organizational performance..Contractor and supply chain safety leaders managing risk and capability across partner organizations.Why Attend.Participants hear emerging models and client-derived findings as they take shape, often well before the material reaches published articles or books..The group stays small enough for candid conversation with peers facing comparable problems in other industries and regions..Open Q&A gives direct access to an advisor whose clients include many of the best safety-performing organizations in every major industry..Every session is recorded for registrants who cannot attend live or who want to revisit the material with their teams.RegistrationRegister for a single event or subscribe annually; both options include access to the session recording.See previous topics discussed and save your seat for the next event at .ABOUT SHAWN M. GALLOWAYShawn Galloway, CEO of ProAct Safety, is an expert in safety excellence. With over twenty years of experience, he is a sought-after advisor, keynote speaker, and expert witness. Shawn has become a trusted partner to leading organizations across various industries worldwide. He ranks in the top 1% of the most prolific writers in his field, having authored over 400 articles and several bestselling books, most recently Shared Ownership: Engaging the Subcultures. He also launched the world's first safety podcast, Safety Culture Excellence, now with over 900 episodes. As a recognized authority in safety, Shawn has received awards such as being named among the Top 50 People Who Most Influence EHS and a Top 10 Speaker, among others.He has appeared as a guest on Bloomberg, Fox News, The Daily Mail, Dubai One, U.S. News & World Report, Sirius Business Radio, Wharton Business Daily, and leading safety magazines and podcasts. Shawn is also a member of the Harvard Business Review Advisory Council and the Fast Company Executive Board, allowing him to influence safety strategy and thinking at the executive level. Read more about him and his work at .ABOUT PROACT SAFETYProAct Safety is a global safety excellence consultancy. The firm has completed more than 2,000 successful safety strategy, leadership, culture and employee engagement projects in nearly every major industry worldwide. Learn more at .

Traci Long

ProAct Safety Inc.

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ProAct Safety Opens Registration for Next Quarterly 60 Minutes on Safety Excellence Discussion News Provided By ProAct Safety Inc. September 23, 2026, 15:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry



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