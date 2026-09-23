Lounge Lizard Launches Custom Website For Southland Trailers

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Lounge Lizard launches a redesigned website for Southland Trailers, creating a streamlined digital experience that makes it easier to explore products, compare trailer options, and connect with dealers across North America.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lounge Lizard Worldwide Inc., an award-winning digital agency specializing in brand strategy, web design, and website development, has launched a redesigned website for Southland Trailers, Canada's leading trailer manufacturer.The new website transforms Southland Trailers' extensive product portfolio into a more user-friendly digital experience designed for contractors, equipment owners, commercial operators, dealers, and other customers across North America. Through custom web design, web development, UX strategy, and interactive product experiences, Lounge Lizard created a website that reflects the strength and usefulness of the Southland brand while making it easier for visitors to research trailers, understand product differences, and connect with a dealer.Founded in Lethbridge, Alberta, in 1980, Southland Trailer Corp. has grown from a family-run operation into Canada's largest trailer manufacturing company, with more than 550 team members across six facilities. Its portfolio includes three specialized brands, Southland Trailers, Royal Cargo, and RENN Commercial, serving applications ranging from construction and agriculture to powersports, commercial hauling, and heavy infrastructure.To better organize Southland's deep product lineup, Lounge Lizard delivered a comprehensive website redesign featuring custom WordPress development, streamlined information architecture, responsive web design, advanced product filtering, detailed trailer specifications, product configuration pathways, and an enhanced dealer search experience. Visitors can explore trailers by category, brand, or intended use and quickly move from product research to finding an authorized Southland dealer.“Southland has an incredibly deep product offering, so one of our biggest priorities was making that depth feel simple and intuitive online,” said Ken Braun, Co-Founder of Lounge Lizard.“The website needed to work for someone who already knows the exact trailer they need, but also for someone comparing options and trying to understand what is best for the job. Through careful strategic UX, stronger product organization, and highly optimized web development, we created an experience that helps users move from discovery to a dealer with much less friction.”A major challenge was creating a digital experience that could support three distinct brands and a wide range of trailer categories without burdening users. Lounge Lizard approached the project through a collaborative web design and development process, restructuring the site around how customers actually research and shop for trailers while maintaining a consistent Southland brand experience.The redesigned website also places greater emphasis on education throughout the customer journey. Southland's new Knowledge Hub gives visitors access to engineering insights, towing education, maintenance information, warranty resources, and detailed explanations of the design and construction choices behind its trailers. The experience helps customers understand not only which trailer may fit their needs, but also the engineering and features that differentiate Southland-built products.The result is a more scalable digital platform that brings Southland's product catalog, technical information, support resources, and dealer network together in a single user experience. With more than 120 dealer locations serving customers across Canada and the United States, the new website also creates a clearer path between online product research and local purchasing support.The redesigned website strengthens Southland Trailers' digital presence while providing a flexible foundation to support new products, dealer growth, educational content, and the continued expansion of the company's three trailer brands.The project also showcases Lounge Lizard's expertise in custom web design, responsive web design, WordPress web development, UX strategy, and custom website development for manufacturers and organizations with complex product catalogs, multiple audiences, and extensive dealer or distribution networks.To explore the redesigned Southland Trailers website, visit .About Lounge LizardFor more than 25 years, Lounge Lizard has been creating high-impact digital experiences that drive growth for some of the world's leading brands. We blend strategy, award-winning creativity, advanced technology, AI, and data-driven digital marketing to build powerful websites and marketing campaigns that elevate brands, increase visibility, engage audiences, and generate measurable revenue. Led by the creative vision of a Webby Awards judge, our team delivers top-shelf branding, web design, development, E-commerce, SEO, AI Search, and marketing solutions engineered to help brands stand out, outperform competitors, and thrive in today's evolving digital landscape.About Southland TrailersFounded in Lethbridge, Alberta, in 1980, Southland Trailer Corp. is a family-owned Canadian trailer manufacturer serving customers across North America. The company manufactures trailers through three specialized brands: Southland Trailers, Royal Cargo, and RENN Commercial. Its product portfolio supports applications ranging from construction, agriculture, landscaping, and equipment hauling to powersports, commercial transportation, and heavy infrastructure. Southland combines in-house engineering, advanced manufacturing technology, testing, and continuous improvement to build trailers designed for demanding real-world use.

Ken Braun

Lounge Lizard Worldwide Inc

+1 888-444-0110 ext. 102

email us here

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Lounge Lizard Launches Custom Website for Southland Trailers News Provided By Lounge Lizard Worldwide Inc September 23, 2026, 15:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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