KTR Urges SC To Take Cognisance Of Concerns Surrounding Election Commission

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Sep 23 (IANS) BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Wednesday urged the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognisance of the concerns surrounding the functioning of the Election Commission of India.

Addressing a press conference, he warned that the ECI is facing a severe crisis of confidence.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader emphasised that as a constitutional body, the ECI must remain above suspicion. He stated that no agency other than the Supreme Court holds the credibility to conduct an impartial investigation.

"ECI is a constitutional body. We cannot believe any other agency to investigate other than the Supreme Court of India. The Supreme Court needs to take cognisance of what former Election Commissioners are saying and launch a suo motu inquiry into the matter. Hopefully, some answers will come out, and the truth will prevail," said KTR, as Rama Rao is popularly known.

Recalling his earlier engagement with the commission, he shared that he had led a party delegation to New Delhi to meet with three Election Commissioners to raise serious apprehensions regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. He noted that concerns were formally submitted during the Bihar elections as well, pressing the poll body to address rumours, clarify ambiguities, and bring complete transparency to the revision process.

He said that, despite these representations highlighted that serious doubts and questions continue to persist regarding the ECI's impartiality. He stressed that only a top-court-monitored inquiry can restore public trust and protect the core tenets of Indian democracy.

The former minister slammed the Congress government in Telangana over power cuts. He said the Congress always failed to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

Claiming that after the formation of Telangana, the BRS government raised the power capacity from 7,778 MW to 20,000 MW and transformed the power sector by spending Rs 1 lakh crore, he alleged that the Congress government has pushed Telangana back to the 1980s.

“Deputy CM Bhatti attributed the situation to the El Nino effect. This, this is not El Nino, but El Congo,” he said.

The BRS leader alleged that substandard coal is being supplied to the power generation corporation and, as a result, power generation has been halted at five stations for the past week.

He demanded 24-hour power supply to farmers to save the crops and announced that BRS will launch a protest over the issue.