Champat Rai, Gopal Rao To Testify In Ram Temple Donation Theft Case

MENAFN - IANS) Ayodhya, Sep 23 (IANS) Former Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai and former Trust administrator Gopal Rao will testify in the case regarding the alleged theft of donations and offerings made at Ayodhya's Ram Temple, officials said on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, investigators filed a 7,000-page charge sheet in the case.

After filing the charge sheet, hundreds of lawyers, including the President of the Ayodhya Bar Association, Kalika Prasad Mishra, staged a protest demanding to examine the document.

Champat Rai, Gopal Rao, along with former trustee of the temple body Anil Mishra and interim General Secretary of the Trust Krishna Mohan, have been named as witnesses in the charge sheet, officials said.

Last month, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged donation theft had given a clean chit to Champat Rai and Anil Mishra.

Both Rai and Mishra stepped down from their respective positions on June 27 after allegations of irregularities in handling temple donations emerged. The SIT subsequently questioned the two as part of its investigation into the temple's management and donation collection.

According to sources, Rai had denied any involvement in the alleged irregularities during questioning. He reportedly told investigators that he had himself lodged a complaint in connection with the suspected theft, following which the accused persons were arrested.

Champat Rai also maintained that ensuring transparency and preventing irregularities in donation collection was part of his responsibility and that he took action after becoming aware of the alleged wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra (retired) assumed office on Monday as the first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

The Trust appointed Mishra as its first CEO on September 2 as part of a restructuring exercise which is aimed at improving administrative coordination and functioning.

His appointment came amid allegations of donation theft, which prompted increased attention to management and tighter handling of temple-related affairs.