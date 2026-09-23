Bengal: Couple Tied To Pole, Beaten Up In Moral Policing Incident

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 23 (IANS) In an incident of moral policing, a section of locals has been accused of tying a couple to a pole and physically abusing them in West Midnapore district's Chandrakona on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old woman had lost her husband a few months ago and was allegedly in a relationship with a man. Locals reportedly took matters into their own hands and assaulted the couple. However, no one has been detained or arrested in connection with the incident.

It was learnt that the husband of the young woman, a resident of Gosaibazar Jawaharpur in Chandrakona Municipality, died about three months ago.

Allegedly, he committed suicide by hanging himself at home. The police registered a case of unnatural death, though the nature of the investigation is not known.

Neighbours alleged that the deceased's wife began a physical relationship with another man within days of her widowhood. She had asked her 'lover' to meet her at her in-laws' house. The couple was caught on Wednesday, leading to harassment. The young man was accused of extramarital affairs, while the widow was labelled an 'adulteress'.

According to the police, the couple was tied to a roadside pole, after which lime was smeared on their faces. Various forms of harassment followed, causing commotion in the area. The news reached Chandrakona police station, and police personnel rescued the couple.

Police sources said the widow is 25. Recently, a young man from Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district met her on social media.

He wanted to meet her, and she asked him to come to her in-laws' house. The incident occurred thereafter.

A district police officer said the couple was rescued after police received information about the disturbance. Villagers or the woman's family filed no written complaint. The young man and woman also did not lodge a complaint against anyone. Both have since been released.