FSSAI Cracks Down On Key E-Commerce Platforms Over Non-Compliances

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) The FSSAI on Wednesday said it has begun penal action against e-commerce platforms like Swiggy Instamart, BigBasket, Amazon, Flipkart India and Zepto for various non-compliances.

The non-compliances include misleading claims and sale of prohibited products.

In a social media post on Instagram, the food regulator said it has made a "major crackdown on e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, Swiggy Instamart, BigBasket, Flipkart India and Zepto over regulatory non-compliances".

The non-compliances include misbranding/misleading claims, as well as sale and display of prohibited/poisonous food articles. This year, FSSAI has stepped up enforcement actions against food business operators (FBOs) and e-commerce companies.

Meanwhile, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has proposed a single-phase implementation of Front-of-Pack Nutrition Labelling (FoPL), introducing prominent warning labels on packaged food products that are high in salt, sugar or fat.

The proposal was submitted through an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court, which had sought a clear timeline from the food regulator and the government on the rollout of front-of-pack warning labels.

Under the proposed framework, packaged food products exceeding prescribed thresholds for nutrients of concern would be required to display a red hexagon on a white square background on the front of the pack.

The warning label is intended to provide consumers with clear and easily identifiable nutritional information at the time of purchase, helping them make informed food choices.

FSSAI said it plans to adopt a single-phase approach for implementing FoPL instead of introducing the system in stages. The regulator noted that the warning format draws similarities with the model adopted in Canada and is designed to highlight nutrients that could pose health risks when consumed in excess.