Jagan Apprises Andhra Governor Of DSC Scam, Attack On Protesters

MENAFN - IANS) Vijayawada, Sep 23 (IANS) Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday complained to Governor Justice Abdul Nazeer about the DSC scam and alleged attack on party leaders protesting against irregularities at the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) office.

He reiterated the demand for the resignation of Education Minister Lokesh and a CBI inquiry into the irregularities in the DSC scam.

Speaking to the media after meeting with the Governor, he produced evidence to establish the irregularities in the DSC, giving a blow-by-blow account of how the scam unfolded.

He said that while the attack on YSRCP leaders at the SAAP office is highly condemnable, despite permission being taken to submit a representation, a dharna was organised at the same venue and at the same time by TDP goons who had earlier attacked 'Sakshi' offices. They attacked unemployed youth and YSRCP cadre.

Besides the attack, the coalition government filed cases carrying serious charges against the victims while they were holding peaceful protests, he said.

The Governor was apprised not just of the attack on YSRCP leaders and the cases foisted against the youth and party workers who were holding a peaceful protest, but also of how the scam took place-from the conduct of the examinations to the appointment of candidates.

In the first place, the question paper and conduct of the examinations were entrusted to a single person who heads the SCERT. An outsourcing employee secured the first rank but was denied the job, which establishes the fact that the paper was leaked, said a statement from the YSRCP.

"Thereafter, irregularities galore followed, with jobs being given to a favoured few by bringing in GOs enabling them to secure appointments without writing the DSC examination. After the purpose was served, the GOs were cancelled, which is sufficient proof of the irregularities. Some of them did not even write the mandatory TET examination, and thereby 372 persons were recruited."

The Governor was told that some persons came up with fake certificates issued by sports associations headed by TDP leaders. There were contradictory statements from SAAP and the associations concerned, as fake certificates were issued by softball and judo associations.

Audio-visual evidence regarding the sale of jobs has surfaced on social media, but no action has been taken. The coalition government has allowed those responsible to go scot-free, while Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu misled the Assembly on the issue.

With all the evidence pointing fingers at the government, the Education Minister should resign, and a CBI inquiry should be ordered into the DSC scam. The fight will continue until justice prevails, he said.

He also cited Sai Krishna's custodial death case, which reached the apex court. The court passed stern remarks, which were a slap in the face of the government.