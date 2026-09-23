China-Europe Trains Via Azerbaijan Likely To Double This Year Ambassador

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The number of China-Europe Railway Express trains passing through Azerbaijan could double this year, the Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Lu Mei, said at the reception in Baku marking the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

According to the ambassador, the growth in rail traffic reflects the expansion of transportation and logistics cooperation between China and Azerbaijan within the framework of the two countries' comprehensive strategic partnership.

Azerbaijan is a key transit hub on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor), which connects China to European markets via Central Asia, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye.

The expansion of rail transport between China and Europe via the Caspian Sea helps strengthen Azerbaijan's role in international freight transport and the development of alternative routes between Asia and Europe.

Lu Mei also noted that practical cooperation in the field of transportation remains one of the key areas of China-Azerbaijan relations.

Recently, Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister visited China, where he participated in the Global Forum on Sustainable Transport and signed an intergovernmental agreement on international road transport between China and Azerbaijan.

According to the ambassador, the agreement will help further strengthen transportation connectivity between the two countries.