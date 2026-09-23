China's GDP Grows 4.7% In 1H2026, Ambassador Says

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)China's GDP grew by 4.7% in the first half of 2026, in line with the country's economic growth targets for the current year, Lu Mei said at the reception in Baku marking the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

“China is a stable factor in global economic growth. The Chinese economy remains an important driver of the global economy and has accounted for about 30 percent of global economic growth in recent years,” Lu Mei said.

According to the ambassador, the Chinese economy has a solid foundation for further development thanks to its vast domestic market, strong manufacturing capacity, well-developed infrastructure, significant human resources, and a comprehensive industrial and production-and-distribution system.

"China is a major trading partner for more than 150 countries around the world," Lu Mei noted.

She emphasized that the resilience of the Chinese economy and its continued growth will contribute to global economic stability and provide greater certainty for the global economy.

The ambassador also noted China's role in scientific and technological innovation, emphasizing that achievements in this field are increasingly being applied in industry and manufacturing, creating new sources of economic growth.

Lu Mei added that China is ready to share its technological innovations with the international community.