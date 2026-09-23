Moon Equity Holdings And Indexr Announce Commercial Launch Of Revvim's Revveo

The launch represents a significant commercialization milestone for IndexR following the strategic go-to-market licensing agreement announced by Moon Equity Holdings and Revvim in June 2026.

RevvEO transforms traditional SEO and emerging AI-search optimization into an actionable, revenue-focused operating system. Rather than simply presenting marketing teams with additional dashboards and data, RevvEO analyzes search performance, website structure, AI visibility and business economics to determine what work should be done first and what that work is potentially worth to the business.

“RevvEO represents exactly what we set out to accomplish with IndexR-turn an enormous amount of fragmented search and AI data into clear, measurable actions that businesses can actually execute,” said Steven Marshall, CEO of Moon Equity Holdings Corp. and founder of IndexR.ai.“Seeing this technology move from development, to testing, to licensing and now into a commercially available Revvim product is an important milestone for both IndexR and Moon Equity Holdings.”

From Search Data to Ranked Business Priorities

RevvEO connects with a customer's existing search data, crawls the company's website and evaluates its presence across both traditional search and emerging AI answer environments.

The platform then generates a prioritized list of actions ranked according to their potential business value.

Customers can provide metrics including average order or deal value and conversion rate, allowing RevvEO to incorporate company-specific economics into its prioritization model.

Each recommended task can include a priority score, estimated effort level, assigned owner, implementation checklist and acceptance criteria, providing marketing teams with an operational workflow rather than another layer of analytics.

After work is completed, RevvEO re-crawls the environment to verify implementation and measures subsequent changes in revenue performance.

Measuring Visibility Across the New AI Search Landscape

RevvEO also addresses one of the fastest-growing challenges facing brands: understanding whether and how they appear inside AI-generated answers and are prepared for the world of agentic customers..

The platform tracks brand visibility across major generative and answer-engine environments, including:



ChatGPT

Google AI Overviews

Google AI Mode

Gemini Perplexity



That AI visibility becomes another input into RevvEO's prioritization system, enabling companies to manage traditional SEO, Generative Engine Optimization, Answer Engine Optimization and AI visibility combined with agentic purchasing optimization (APO) as interconnected parts of a broader search strategy.

Unlike monitoring approaches centered on a limited list of manually selected prompts or keywords, RevvEO is designed to continuously evaluate the ever changing broader search and AI landscape.

“Search is no longer just about ranking ten blue links on Google,” Marshall continued.“Customers are now discovering companies, products and information through a rapidly expanding ecosystem of AI-generated answers. Companies have to accept that their customers now include AI Agents purchasing their items to complete their tasks. Businesses need to know not just where they are visible but how to get in front of these agentic customers and most importantly, which actions will have the greatest economic impact. RevvEO was designed around that fundamental change.”

Commercialization of the IndexR Technology Platform

The RevvEO launch follows the June 30, 2026 strategic go-to-market licensing agreement between Moon Equity Holdings, IndexR and Revvim covering IndexR's next-generation enterprise AI Visibility and Revenue Operations technology (AIVROS).

Under that agreement, Revvim assumed responsibility for commercialization, enterprise sales, customer onboarding, support and lifecycle management while incorporating IndexR technology into Revvim-branded products carrying the “Powered by IndexR.ai” designation.

The agreement was designed to combine IndexR's technology development with Revvim's established enterprise marketing technology infrastructure, customer relationships and agency distribution network.

Revvim now has more than 400 enterprise customers and over 100 digital marketing agencies, providing an established channel through which the jointly commercialized technology can be introduced to enterprise marketers.

The official launch of RevvEO represents the transition of that agreement from go-to-market preparation into a publicly available commercial product.

RevvEO Early Access Program

Revvim is currently offering qualified customers and agency partners access to the full RevvEO platform through a 30-day early access program.

According to Revvim, setup can be completed in approximately five minutes, with the initial analysis and ranked task list generated during the first session. Access to customer systems is read-only and does not modify the customer's website.

Additional information regarding RevvEO is available through Revvim.

About Moon Equity Holdings Corp.

Moon Equity Holdings Corp. (OTC: MONI) is a publicly traded technology company focused on next-generation data, search, artificial intelligence and infrastructure technologies designed to improve enterprise visibility, analytics and operational intelligence.

Through IndexR.ai and its strategic technology relationships, Moon Equity Holdings is developing and commercializing technologies designed for the rapidly evolving AI, search and enterprise data markets.

About IndexR.ai

IndexR's technology portfolio includes AI-driven search visibility, optimization, analytics, workflow and data infrastructure technologies for enterprise applications.

About Revvim

Revvim is an enterprise AI and digital marketing technology company specializing in search performance, revenue optimization, paid-search efficiency, workflow automation and AI-driven marketing solutions for enterprise brands and agencies.

Revvim develops technology designed to help marketing organizations translate search performance and competitive intelligence into measurable business outcomes.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the commercialization, adoption, market opportunity, capabilities, anticipated customer demand and potential financial or operational impact of RevvEO, IndexR technologies and the strategic relationship between Moon Equity Holdings, IndexR and Revvim.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, among others, customer adoption, competitive market conditions, technological developments, commercialization timing, pricing, operating costs, third-party relationships and other risks applicable to emerging technology businesses.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Moon Equity Holdings Corp. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Media & Investor Inquiries

Moon Equity Holdings Corp. / IndexR.ai

Email: ...