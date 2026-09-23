Eva Live CEO David Boulette Adds More Than 4.22 Million GOAI Shares Valued At Approximately $900,000, Reinforcing Confidence In Long-Term Value Creation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CEO increases direct ownership to more than 23 million shares, including an additional open-market purchase, further aligning his interests with shareholders and reflecting confidence in Eva Live's long-term strategy and growth potential.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eva Live Inc. (Nasdaq: GOAI) (“Eva Live” or the“Company”) today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, David Boulette, has acquired an aggregate of 4,221,425 shares of the Company's common stock, including transactions reported in a Form 4 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on September 21, 2026 and an additional open-market purchase.

The transactions included 4,000,000 shares at $0.10 per share, representing a value of $400,000; 202,947 shares at $2.28 per share, representing a value of approximately $462,719; and an additional 18,478 shares purchased in the open market at an average price of approximately $2.03 per share, representing an additional investment of approximately $37,510.

The combined value of the 4,221,425 shares acquired was approximately $900,229.

Following these transactions, Mr. Boulette's direct ownership increased to approximately 23,043,478 shares of Eva Live common stock, significantly aligning his personal equity interests with those of the Company's shareholders.

Mr. Boulette's increased ownership reflects his confidence in Eva Live's long-term strategy and his belief in the Company's underlying businesses, technology portfolio, growth initiatives and opportunities for long-term value creation.

Eva Live continues to execute on its strategy of developing and commercializing technology-driven businesses, with a focus on artificial intelligence, digital marketing, lead generation and other scalable technology opportunities.

The Company has continued to expand its technology platform and commercial initiatives, including the development of Eva Brain, its autonomous AI marketing technology, and FastQuoteDirect.com, its digital lead-generation platform.

Management believes these initiatives, together with the Company's broader technology and commercialization strategy, provide Eva Live with multiple opportunities to expand its business and pursue long-term revenue growth.

CEO Commentary

“I continue to believe strongly in the future of Eva Live and the business we are building,” said David Boulette, Chief Executive Officer of Eva Live.

“Increasing my ownership in the Company further aligns my interests with those of every GOAI shareholder. We have invested significant time and resources into developing our technology, expanding our platforms and positioning Eva Live to capitalize on opportunities across artificial intelligence, digital marketing and technology-driven lead generation.”

“While public markets can fluctuate significantly in the short term, my focus remains on the underlying business and our ability to execute our strategy. I believe the opportunities ahead of Eva Live are substantial, and my increased equity ownership reflects my confidence in the Company's long-term direction and potential.”

“Our objective is straightforward: execute our business plan, grow our operating businesses and work toward creating sustainable long-term value for our shareholders.”

Management remains focused on disciplined execution, commercialization of its technology platforms, revenue growth and strengthening Eva Live's position across its core and emerging business segments.

About Eva Live Inc.

Eva Live Inc. (Nasdaq: GOAI) is a technology company focused on developing and commercializing artificial intelligence, digital marketing, lead-generation and other technology-driven platforms designed to address large and growing markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws. These statements include, among other things, statements regarding Eva Live's business strategy, commercialization efforts, growth opportunities, technology platforms, future revenue potential and ability to create long-term shareholder value. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Investors are encouraged to review Eva Live's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of risks and uncertainties affecting the Company. Eva Live undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement except as required by applicable law.

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Javan Khazali

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