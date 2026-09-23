Crusoe And Thinking Machines Lab Partner To Power Open-Model Inference At Scale

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The AI lab will run its production workloads on Crusoe Managed Inference, tuned for throughput, price-performance, and reliability

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crusoe, the industry's first vertically integrated AI infrastructure provider, and AI innovator Thinking Machines Lab today announced a $65 million annual agreement to power inference for the lab's open models on Crusoe Cloud. Through Crusoe Managed Inference, Thinking Machines Lab will serve a range of production workloads – including its Inkling models, GLM 5.2 and 5.3, and its own fine-tuned variants – on a dedicated Tailored Deployment of NVIDIA HGX B200 systems connected with NVIDIA Quantum-2 InfiniBand networking, engineered for high-throughput, cost-efficient serving at scale.

“Crusoe Managed Inference took us from evaluation to production quickly and met the standards we hold our own systems to, giving us the scale and economics to reinvest in the research at the core of what we do,” said Myle Ott, ML Infra Lead at Thinking Machines Lab.

“Thinking Machines Lab has a very sophisticated engineering team that expects partners to meet their high bar as they grow,” said Erwan Menard, SVP, Product Management of Crusoe Cloud.“Our team of leading AI engineers built Crusoe Managed Inference to deliver cost-efficient, reliable infrastructure, inference, and model lifecycle tooling as-a-service, so innovative companies can run their favorite models in production at scale, relying on our expertise.”

Crusoe will run and support the cluster directly as a Tailored Deployment – a dedicated, benchmarked, SLA-backed endpoint – giving Thinking Machines Lab the price-performance and headroom to scale without managing its own inference stack. The companies are also looking to expand into batch inference for large-scale synthetic data generation, turning inference into a flywheel for research.

Thinking Machines Lab joins a roster that has taken Crusoe Managed Inference past $100 million in contracted ARR less than a year from launch.

About Crusoe

As the AI factory company, Crusoe is on a mission to accelerate the abundance of energy and intelligence. The company provides a reliable, scalable, cost-effective, energy-first solution for AI infrastructure. By harnessing large-scale energy sources, building AI-optimized data centers, and delivering a powerful AI cloud platform, Crusoe empowers its customers and partners to build the future faster. For more information, visit crusoe.ai.

Media contact

...