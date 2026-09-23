Smith+Nephew Launches The New EVOSTM PELVIC Plating System At The 2026 Orthopedic Trauma Association (OTA) Annual Meeting, Expanding The EVOS Plating Platform For Pelvic And Acetabular Fracture Management



Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology company, today announces the launch of the EVOS PELVIC Plating System, the next evolution of the EVOS plating platform designed to address the unique challenges of pelvic and acetabular surgery.

EVOS PELVIC System is built on the proven principles of the EVOS platform that has become a trusted choice for trauma surgeons worldwide due to its breadth of implant offerings, procedural efficiency and clinically relevant innovation.1-5 EVOS PELVIC System helps surgeons address a broad range of fracture patterns and disruptions in highly complex procedures. Dedicated plates and instruments are designed to work seamlessly together to support plate-assisted reduction.

The EVOS PELVIC System delivers a complete, all-in-one solution featuring:



Pre-contoured plate options for the posterior wall, quadrilateral surface, and pubic symphysis.

Locking and non-locking utility plates.

A new cannulated screw system designed specifically for the pelvis and acetabulum. Specialized instrumentation to support exposure, fracture reduction and implant placement.









"The launch of EVOS PELVIC System marks an important milestone in the continued expansion of our EVOS Plate portfolio and our commitment to advancing trauma care," said Nate Folkert, President, Smith+Nephew Orthopaedics.“We are excited to bring this next evolution of the EVOS Platform to surgeons and patients around the world."

"The brand EVOS was created from our mission to drive the Evolution of Osteosynthesis,” said John Rawlinson, Senior Director, Global Marketing, Smith+Nephew.“Our goal is to deliver meaningful innovation that helps surgeons address complex clinical challenges and underscores the company's continued investment in solutions that help improve outcomes. The new EVOS PELVIC System is a powerful example of that mission in action.”

“We set out to develop what we believe is the most comprehensive pelvic and acetabular fracture system to date,” said Dr. Reza Firoozabadi, MD, Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at the University of Washington/Harborview Medical Center and design surgeon for the EVOS PELVIC System.“It was designed to address the full spectrum of injuries, from straightforward to the most complex pelvic ring and acetabular fractures, while providing fixation options for patients ranging from young individuals to elderly patients with compromised bone quality.”

“Specific implants and instruments were designed to work together to facilitate plate-assisted reduction, giving surgeons the ability to obtain a reduction, fine-tune it using features engineered into the plates and instruments, and then maintain that reduction until fracture union has occurred,” Dr. Firoozabadi explained.“Ultimately, our goal was to make these technically demanding procedures more efficient and reproducible, allowing surgeons to focus on achieving the best possible reduction and fixation for their patients."

The EVOS PELVIC System is currently available in the United States. Availability and timing of launch in other markets may vary. It will be available for surgeons to preview at Smith+Nephew's booth #301 during the upcoming 2026 Orthopaedic Trauma Association (OTA) Annual Meeting in Nashville, TN September 23-26. Make plans to visit Smith+Nephew's Mini Surgical Suite located in the Exhibit Hall at the Music City Convention Center for an exclusive opportunity to connect one-on-one with the EVOS PELVIC System design surgeons.

For more information about the EVOS PELVIC System, visit the EVOS PELVI web page.



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References

1. Smith+Nephew 2020.EVOS Large Frag Lateral Proximal Tibia Plate Validation Lab. Internal Report.

2. Smith+Nephew 2020.EVOS Large Frag Proximal Humerus Plate Validation Lab. Internal Report.

3. Smith+Nephew 2019.EVOS Large Frag Medial Distal Femur Plate Validation Lab. Internal Report.

4. Smith+Nephew 2020.EVOS Large Frag Straight Plate Validation Lab. Internal Report.

5. Smith+Nephew 2020.EVOS Large Frag Peri-Prosthetic Proximal Femur Plate Validation Lab. Internal Report.

About Smith+Nephew

Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business focused on the repair, regeneration and replacement of soft and hard tissue. We exist to restore people's bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose 'Life Unlimited'. Our 17,000 employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients' lives through the excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across our three global business units of Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT and Advanced Wound Management.

Founded in Hull, UK, in 1856, we now operate in around 100 countries, and generated annual sales of $6.2 billion in 2025. Smith+Nephew is a constituent of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN). The terms 'Group' and 'Smith+Nephew' are used to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.

For more information about Smith+Nephew, please visit and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook.



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