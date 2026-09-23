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The Report On The Implementation Of Mandatory Non-Competitive Tender Offer Was Received


2026-09-23 11:18:42
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 23 September 2026 AB“Novaturas” (hereinafter – the Company) received a report from its shareholder Mr. Neşet Koçkar (hereinafter – the Offeror) on the implementation of the mandatory non-competitive tender offer.

Through the implementation period of the tender offer the Offeror bought-up 3,153,045 ordinary registered shares of the Company, with nominal value of EUR 0.03 (three cents) each (ISIN code LT0000131872), which represent 17.42 percent of all the shares of the Company.

The report on the implementation of the tender offer is attached hereto.


Aleksejs Kriščuks
CEO
...

Attachment

  • 23-09-2026_Statement on the implementation of the offer_Neset Kockar_EN

MENAFN23092026004107003653ID1111705047



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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