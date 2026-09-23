The Report On The Implementation Of Mandatory Non-Competitive Tender Offer Was Received
Through the implementation period of the tender offer the Offeror bought-up 3,153,045 ordinary registered shares of the Company, with nominal value of EUR 0.03 (three cents) each (ISIN code LT0000131872), which represent 17.42 percent of all the shares of the Company.
The report on the implementation of the tender offer is attached hereto.
Aleksejs Kriščuks
CEO
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Attachment
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23-09-2026_Statement on the implementation of the offer_Neset Kockar_EN
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