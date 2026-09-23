Birchway Sanger Now Open, Bringing New Rental Options To The Area

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Greystar's 306-home community offers modern apartments and standalone cottages in one of North Texas' fastest-growing markets

SANGER, TX, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SANGER, TX (September 23, 2026) - Greystar, a global leader in rental housing, investment management, development and property management, today announced that Birchway Sanger is now open and accepting move-ins for its traditional apartment homes and standalone cottages, single-family rentals that offer residents more space with the convenience of renting.

“Birchway Sanger brings a new level of modern living to this growing community, including the opportunity to rent a single-family home,” said Neil Nicholson, Senir Director of Development at Greystar.“Located near I-35 and Chapman Drive, the community is at the center of one of Sanger's fastest-growing areas, with new retail and development continuing to enhance the neighborhood. We're excited to be part of that growth and to welcome residents to Birchway Sanger.”







Birchway Sanger features 306 residences, including one- and two-bedroom apartment homes and a limited number of three-bedroom cottage-style homes with attached two-car garages. Designed with modern living in mind, the residences feature open-concept floor plans, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, full-size washers and dryers, spacious closets, smart thermostats and pre-installed high-speed internet. Select homes also offer personal balconies or pet yards.

Community amenities include a resort-style pool, outdoor terrace with grilling stations, dog park, fitness center, resident lounge with a gaming area, business center with micro-conference rooms and community-wide Wi-Fi.

Located in one of North Texas' fastest-growing communities, Birchway Sanger fills a significant need in the local housing market. With the nearest comparable apartment communities located more than 15 miles away in Denton, Birchway Sanger provides residents with a high-quality rental option close by and the area's growing retail, dining and entertainment destinations.

Sanger's continued growth is bringing new restaurants and retailers, including Tom Thumb, to the area. Additional recreation and entertainment options include several city parks, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema and Ray Roberts Lake State Park. The community also sits close to the University of North Texas, Texas Weslyan University, and North Texas College.

For more information or to schedule a tour, please visit birchwaysanger.com or call 940-223-1714.

# # #

About Greystar

Greystar is a leading, fully integrated global real estate platform offering expertise in property management, investment management, development, and construction services in institutional-quality rental housing. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates approximately $350 billion of real estate in over 265 markets globally with offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, managing more than one million units/beds globally. Across its platforms, Greystar has over $80 billion of assets under management, including over $34 billion of development assets and approximately $36.5 billion of regulatory assets under management. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 to become a provider of world-class service in the rental residential real estate business. To learn more, visit .

Contact Info



Todd Usher

...

+1 703-966-4415