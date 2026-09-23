Crypto News: Pepeto Announces Its AI-Driven Defi Exchange Enters Final Testing While The Bitcoin Price Prediction Hits $150,000

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepeto has announced that its AI-driven DeFi exchange and cross-chain bridge have entered final testing ahead of platform launch, following the completion of a SolidProof audit covering the full codebase. The company also confirmed that its presale has taken in $11.058M, with only a small part of the current stage remaining.

The news comes in the same week Bitcoin printed a golden cross, the chart signal that has preceded every Bitcoin bull run so far. Crypto news sites now lead with Pepeto, and the reason is simple: the Bitcoin price prediction from Bernstein now sits at $150,000 by late 2026, and attention across the market is turning toward projects launching real products into a rising cycle.

Crypto News: Pepeto's Platform Milestone and the Bullish Bitcoin Price Prediction

The market turned green the same week Pepeto shared its platform milestone. On September 16, Bitcoin's 50-day average moved above the 200-day average for the first time in 2026, per CoinDCX. Since then, Bitcoin has climbed from a June low of $57,700 to above $80,000. A signal like this changes what analysts are willing to say, and Bernstein's Bitcoin price prediction stands at $150,000 by late 2026 per Bitrue, built on the view that Bitcoin has moved beyond its old four-year cycle into a longer expansion phase.

Can Bitcoin really reach $150,000? The chart makes the case. Every major Bitcoin bull run started with a golden cross, and once that cross held, Bitcoin did not fall back into a bear market in the same cycle. The cross is holding right now. A bull cycle starts exactly like this.

The scale matters too. A move from $80,000 to $150,000 is roughly a 1.9x on a coin already worth $1.6 trillion, the kind of move that reflects a maturing asset rather than an early one. Historically, the sharpest growth in each cycle has come from smaller, earlier projects, because a small market cap has room to expand that a giant one does not. That pattern is why the timing of Pepeto's platform launch, landing at the start of a confirmed bull signal, is drawing so much coverage.

Pepeto's AI-Driven DeFi Exchange Nears Launch as the Bitcoin Price Breaks Out

The platform milestone is what pushed Pepeto to the top of 2026's most-discussed early stage projects. On Reddit, X, and Telegram, people talk about Pepeto with no paid ads behind it. Large wallets entered first, and the presale now holds $11.058M, a figure that grew through a red market before the current breakout arrived.

Behind the meme is a full trading platform: trading with zero fees, AI that checks every contract before a swap, support for Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana through a lock-and-mint bridge, and a rewards structure for early wallets once the platform goes live. SolidProof audited every part of it before a single token was sold, and the audit completion is what cleared the way for final testing. Real experience backs the build as well, since a former Binance executive is part of the team.

Meme coins have historically run on attention alone. Pepeto pairs that same viral energy with a working exchange, and the platform's arrival at launch, rather than years after, is the detail analysts keep pointing to.

Conclusion

Pepeto's platform milestone comes while daily crypto news keeps confirming the bull cycle, and the $150,000 Bitcoin price prediction should be read as a signal about where the market is heading. Bitcoin created its earliest fortunes when one coin cost a few hundred dollars. At $80,000 with $1.6 trillion behind it, Bitcoin's role in this cycle is different: it sets the direction.

What Bitcoin does now is give the signal. Every time it breaks out, new capital enters crypto, and in past cycles that capital has moved hardest into small, early projects with working products, because that is where growth has historically been largest. Pepeto, with its AI-driven DeFi exchange entering final testing at exactly this moment, sits squarely in that category.

Timing has always shaped outcomes in crypto. Once a major exchange listing becomes public, the earliest phase of a project is over, and Pepeto's platform launch and planned listings are approaching while its presale phase is still open.

Full details on the platform, the audit, and the roadmap are available on the official website:

FAQs

What is the Bitcoin price prediction for 2026?

The Bitcoin price prediction for 2026 reaches $150,000, Bernstein's late-2026 target per Bitrue, with Bitcoin above $80,000 after its September 16 golden cross per CoinDCX. The signal has historically marked the start of a bull cycle, which is why capital begins searching for earlier stage projects.

What crypto news is driving attention to Pepeto?

The crypto news driving Pepeto is its AI-driven DeFi exchange entering final testing after a SolidProof audit, an announcement that landed in the same week as Bitcoin's golden cross and Bernstein's $150,000 Bitcoin price prediction. The presale currently holds $11.058M ahead of platform launch and planned listings.

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