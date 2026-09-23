LYFT Shareholder Alert: Investigation Of Potential Fiduciary Duty Breaches By Lyft Officers And Directors Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
On July 23, 2026, short seller Bleecker Street Research ("BSR") published a report titled "Lyft: Massive Liabilities, Limited Capacity to Pay Them, and a Deteriorating Business Outlook."
According to the BSR report, "Lyft faces an estimated $1.3 to $2.7 billion of exposure from consolidated rideshare sexual-assault litigation against only $533 million of combined legal and tax accruals, of which little, if any, appears to be set aside for such claims. In fact, no specific sexual assault-related accrual appears on Lyft's balance sheet, which has only $1.7 billion of unrestricted cash and investments."
The report further stated that Lyft "will struggle to swallow a multibillion-dollar liability" and that Lyft was defending "over 2,000 sexual harassment and assault cases filed publicly."LYFT SHAREHOLDERS: If you own Lyft common stock contact Kehoe Law Firm
Learn more:
For a free, no-obligation legal evaluation, contact:
Michael Yarnoff, Esq.
(215) 792-6676, Ext. 804
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