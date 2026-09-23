Global Outbreak Solutions & Lifestock International Partner To Strengthen Animal Disease Preparedness Worldwide

GOS_LifeStock: Stronger Partnerships - Safer Tomorrows

Corrie Brown- Founder and CEO of LifeStock International

A collaboration anchored by three experts who serve both organizations unites outbreak preparedness with frontline disease detection, diagnosis, and training.

- Gary Flory, Founder & CEO, Global Outbreak SolutionsHARRISONBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As transboundary and zoonotic disease threats grow more frequent and more complex, no single organization can meet them alone. Global Outbreak Solutions (GOS) has announced a partnership with LifeStock International that pairs GOS's strength in outbreak and emergency preparedness with LifeStock's deep experience in the awareness, detection, and diagnosis of high-consequence animal pathogens, much of it earned in resource-constrained environments. The collaboration is anchored by three internationally recognized experts who already serve in both organizations, giving the partnership a foundation of shared people, not just shared intent.Combining these strengths is designed to improve how disease prevention and response programs work on the ground. GOS focuses on preparing governments, industry, and communities before emergencies occur, while LifeStock brings proven training approaches and frontline diagnostic expertise that help ensure programs reflect local realities and are practical for the veterinarians, livestock producers, and government agencies who carry them out."Successful international projects require both technical knowledge and practical experience," said Gary Flory, Founder and CEO of Global Outbreak Solutions. "LifeStock brings valuable expertise that strengthens our ability to support partners facing increasingly complex animal health and biosecurity challenges. Working together, we are better positioned to deliver effective, lasting solutions."The partnership's foundation is a group of experts whose careers span both organizations and both disciplines.Dr. Corrie Brown, Founder and CEO of LifeStock International, is a veterinary pathologist who served as Director of Pathology at the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Foreign Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory and spent nearly three decades as a distinguished professor at the University of Georgia. She has led animal health and diagnostic training programs in dozens of countries across Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East.Dr. Barbara Porter-Spalding brings more than two decades with USDA APHIS, where she led national training and exercise programs and served as an incident commander during highly pathogenic avian influenza responses. Her work centers on transboundary disease preparedness, incident command, and the response simulations that turn plans into practiced capability.Dr. Tesfai Tseggai is a veterinarian with a long career at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), where he led avian influenza and transboundary disease programs and strengthened veterinary laboratory biosafety and biosecurity across Africa and South Asia. He serves on the board of LifeStock International."The most effective animal health programs are built with the people who live and work where disease emerges," said Dr. Corrie Brown, Founder and CEO of LifeStock International. "By joining LifeStock's experience in detection, diagnosis, and training with the preparedness and response expertise of Global Outbreak Solutions, we can help communities protect both animal and human health in ways that last.""A partnership is only as strong as what it delivers in the field," said Nate Bleckley, Executive Director of LifeStock International. "Bringing our organizations together lets us turn complementary expertise into coordinated programs that reach the veterinarians, producers, and government agencies who depend on them."Together, the organizations plan to apply LifeStock's proven training approaches within GOS's preparedness and response programs, tailoring disease prevention to local conditions and building capacity that remains with veterinarians, producers, and government agencies long after a project ends.Animal health challenges are complex and constantly evolving, and both organizations see collaboration as the key to more effective prevention and response. By combining complementary strengths and a shared roster of experienced professionals, Global Outbreak Solutions and LifeStock International aim to deliver practical, science-based support to partners confronting some of the world's most pressing animal health and biosecurity challenges.To learn more about Global Outbreak Solutions and its international team of experts, visit . To learn more about LifeStock International, visit .About Global Outbreak SolutionsGlobal Outbreak Solutions is an international animal health preparedness and biosecurity organization specializing in outbreak response, mortality management, One Health, emergency preparedness, and operational resilience. Through a global network of internationally recognized experts, Global Outbreak Solutions helps governments, industry, and organizations strengthen preparedness through practical, science-based solutions that improve resilience before emergencies occur.About LifeStock InternationalLifeStock International provides technical expertise in livestock production, agricultural development, animal health, biosecurity, training, and sustainable farming systems. The organization works with partners across the agricultural sector to deliver practical solutions that improve productivity, resilience, and long-term success.

Mike Grandi

Global Outbreak Solutions

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Global Outbreak Solutions & LifeStock International Partner to Strengthen Animal Disease Preparedness Worldwide News Provided By Global Outbreak Solutions September 23, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Environment, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, Natural Disasters



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