Showcase Furniture Highlights Bolanburg Bar Stool For Relaxed Dining Spaces

Bolanburg Counter Height Bar Stool

Bar Stool._

Dining Room Furniture

Showcase Furniture,._

Showcase Furniture is highlighting the Bolanburg Counter Height Bar Stool as part of its dining furniture range, placing the product.

MOUNT DORA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Showcase Furniture is highlighting the Bolanburg Counter Height Bar Stool as part of its dining furniture range, placing the product within the continued interest in relaxed, flexible dining spaces in American homes. The announcement focuses on counter-height seating and its role in kitchens, breakfast areas, and dining spaces designed for everyday meals, conversation, and household activities.The product is a two-piece seating set from Ashley Furniture that Showcase Furniture lists as the Bolanburg Counter Height Bar Stool. It features a 24-inch seat height, upholstered seating, heavy woven fabric, an antiqued white finish, and a rake-back design. These specifications provide consumers with practical information when assessing whether the seating is suitable for an existing counter-height table or kitchen island.A spokesperson at Showcase Furniture, said,“The Bolanburg design reflects the practical role that dining areas can play in modern homes. Counter-height seating can support everyday meals and informal use while giving households clear measurements and material details to consider when planning a dining space.”Relaxed Dining Trends Influence Furniture PlanningDining spaces continue to serve more than one purpose in many homes. Kitchens and connected dining areas may function as places for eating, working, studying, entertaining, or spending time with family. This has increased attention on furniture that supports regular household use while maintaining a comfortable and coordinated appearance.Farmhouse, country-cottage, rustic, and transitional design influences remain relevant to dining furniture because they can combine familiar forms with lighter finishes, textured surfaces, and practical construction. The Bolanburg seating incorporates several of these visual details while using a counter-height format suited to contemporary kitchen and dining layouts.The growing focus on relaxed dining does not necessarily mean that homeowners are moving away from established design styles. Instead, traditional influences can be adapted to rooms with modern functions. A lighter finish and upholstered seating, for example, can work with farmhouse-inspired surroundings while also fitting into transitional spaces that combine traditional and contemporary furniture.Counter-height seating also has a functional purpose. It can connect kitchen and dining areas without requiring a separate formal dining room. When matched with a suitable counter or table, this type of seating can create an informal setting for meals, conversations, homework, or other routine activities.Product Specifications Offer Practical InformationAccording to product information published by Showcase Furniture, the Bolanburg counter height bar stool has an approximately 19.75-inch width and 23.50-inch depth, with an overall height of about 42.13 inches. The listed seat height is 24 inches, while the product weight is approximately 23 pounds. These measurements can help households compare the seating with available floor space and existing furniture.The upholstered seat uses heavy woven fabric, while the back features a rake-back construction. The antiqued white finish provides a lighter visual treatment that can relate to farmhouse and country-cottage interiors. At the same time, the straightforward seating profile can be incorporated into transitional rooms where traditional details are paired with newer layouts.Showcase Furniture presents the seating within the broader Bolanburg collection. Other listed pieces include a counter-height dining table, dining chairs, a dining table, a display cabinet, and a dining server. The collection gives consumers an example of how related furniture pieces can be considered together while still allowing individual products to be evaluated according to room size and household requirements.For consumers, dimensions and intended use remain important when selecting dining seating. A counter-height seat needs to correspond with the height of the surface where it will be used. Adequate legroom and clearance also matter, particularly in kitchens and dining areas where people regularly move between seating, counters, appliances, and walkways.Showcase Furniture Places Product Within Broader Home Furnishing RangeShowcase Furniture is a home furnishings retailer based in Mt. Dora, Florida, with a physical showroom and online shopping channel. The company offers furniture across several residential categories, including living room, bedroom, dining room, mattresses, outdoor furniture, office furniture, kids' furniture, and home décor.Its product range includes furniture brands such as Ashley, Coaster, Leather Italia, and Liberty. Within its dining category, Showcase Furniture offers tables, chairs, benches, counter-height seating, bar furniture, dining sets, and storage pieces. The Bolanburg Counter Height Bar Stool is therefore presented as one product within a broader home furnishing operation rather than as a standalone product announcement.A company representative at Showcase Furniture, said,“Product measurements, materials, finish, and intended height give customers information they can use when comparing furniture for their homes. Presenting those details helps place a specific dining product within the practical needs of room planning and everyday use.”Showcase Furniture also provides customers with online and showroom-based ways to review its furniture selection. The company states that it has operated for more than 30 years and serves customers from its Mt. Dora location. Its online presence allows consumers to review product categories and individual furniture pieces before making purchasing decisions.Consumer Needs Extend Beyond AppearanceFor homeowners evaluating dining furniture, visual style represents only one part of the selection process. Measurements can determine whether seating fits comfortably beneath a counter or table, while upholstery and construction may influence how a piece suits a household's daily routines. Available floor space and traffic patterns can also affect where counter-height seating can be placed.The Bolanburg Counter Height Bar Stool demonstrates how traditional design details can be combined with a practical seating format. Its woven upholstery, antiqued white finish, rake-back design, and 24-inch seat height provide specific characteristics that consumers can compare with their existing furniture and intended dining setup.Showcase Furniture's announcement places the product within a wider discussion about how dining areas are being used in American homes. As kitchens and connected dining spaces take on multiple roles, furniture decisions increasingly involve a balance between appearance, comfort, dimensions, and everyday function.About Showcase FurnitureShowcase Furniture is a family-owned home furnishings retailer based in Mt. Dora, Florida. The company offers furniture and home décor for living rooms, bedrooms, dining rooms, offices, kids' spaces, outdoor areas, and other residential settings. Its brand selection includes Ashley, Coaster, Leather Italia, and Liberty. Showcase Furniture operates from 4580 Highway 19A, Mt. Dora, Florida 32757.Media Contact:Showcase Furniture4580 Highway 19AMt. Dora, FL 32757Phone: (352) 357-0080Email: [Media Contact Email]Website:

Showcase Furniture

Showcase Furniture

+1 (352) 357-0080

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Showcase Furniture Highlights Bolanburg Bar Stool for Relaxed Dining Spaces News Provided By Digital guider September 23, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Furniture & Woodworking Industry



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