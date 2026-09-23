Will Texas Data Centers Spike My Electricity Bill

Data centers added since 2016 vs. the percent increase in residential electric bills across six states, 2016–202

As Texas adds hundreds of data centers, new research examines whether AI-driven power demand is pushing residential electricity bills higher.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Two decades of utility costs added the most to consumer bills; rapid data center growth could be nextSince Google opened its first two Texas data centers in 2009, the cloud computing industry has exploded into a trillion dollar business. Now analysts at TexasElectricityRatings have released a survey comparing twenty years of residential electricity rates with utility costs and data center growth nationwide.Across the country, residential electricity prices climbed nearly 83% between 2006 and 2026. By comparison, Texas electricity rates rose only 37.35% during that same period, and prices actually fell 8.81% between 2006 and 2016.Throughout the study period, data center energy demand grew from just 1% to 4.7% of total U.S. demand. Because many states with heavy data center growth did not see matching rate spikes, analysts could not confirm data centers as the main driver of rising bills. Instead, aging infrastructure, transmission upgrades, equipment shortages, and rising fuel costs appear to account for most of the increases to consumer bills.Among the states with the largest data center footprints, rate patterns varied widely. Virginia added over 600 data centers yet saw rates rise only 44.83%. Texas, home to low commercial electricity rates and roughly 520 data centers, saw rates climb 50.62%. Meanwhile California, with far fewer data centers than either state, experienced a 184.27% rate spike, the steepest increase in the nation.To manage its own rapid growth, Texas passed Senate Bill 6 in 2025, creating new rules for large power users through the Public Utility Commission and ERCOT. Under these rules, large loads must post substantial deposits, existing generation must stay available for homes and small businesses, and new infrastructure costs fall on the large loads that require them.Central to this effort is ERCOT's Batch Zero Connection Process, which studies large load projects as a group rather than one at a time. On August 3, 2026, however, Governor Abbott paused Batch Zero to launch an audit verifying grid usage, water usage, financial assistance, and ownership information for every large load project in the queue.As of now, ERCOT's interconnection queue holds 466.5 GW of large load requests, with 90% tied to data centers. ERCOT expects roughly half of the remaining requests will never go live.Despite the uncertainty, most analysts expect Texas to have enough electricity supply for both residents and data centers by 2032. Still, as AI demand grows and new industries arrive, keeping Texas electricity affordable will likely remain a shared challenge for years to come.You can find the entire Texas Data Center Survey here:TexasElectricityRatings is operated by Lumanex LLCLumanex LLC operates an energy management platform and a network of energy shopping websites across 11 states across 56 utilities, providing our advisory, comparison and ratings service to over 58 million residential and commercial customers. We provide our customers with the power to choose the best providers through our consumer reviews platform and provide a reliable, unbiased, source of valuable consumer insight, advice, in-depth energy company service evaluations, and personalized recommendations.# # #Lumanex LLC1502 Sawyer, Ste 130Houston, TX 77007(866) 485-2763...

Vernon Trollinger

Texas Electricity Ratings

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Will Texas Data Centers Spike My Electricity Bill News Provided By Electricity Ratings, LLC September 23, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry, IT Industry, Technology, U.S. Politics



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