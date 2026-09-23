Codapet Partners With Local Veterinarians To Expand Its Compassionate In-Home Pet Euthanasia Services In Orlando, FL

CodaPet At Home Pet Euthanasia

Dr. Sarah Ballentine

Dr. Stacy Blake

Dr. Amanda Buerk

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

- Dr. Sarah BallentineORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Families seeking in-home pet euthanasia in Orlando, FL, now have greater access to care as CodaPet adds new veterinarians to serve the area. Through its network of compassionate veterinarians, CodaPet provides peaceful, in-home euthanasia that allows pets to pass at home, where they feel most at ease, surrounded by the people they love. Dr. Amanda Buerk, Dr. Sarah Ballentine and Dr. Stacy Blake will serve pets and pet parents throughout Orlando and the surrounding areas.“It's my wish that every family in Orlando becomes aware that in-home euthanasia is an option so they have an opportunity to provide a final gift of love to their beloved pet,” says Dr. Gary Hsia.“I was fortunate enough to be able to experience this with my dog, Kylie, a few years earlier, surrounded by family. It really reduced her anxiety and helped my young kids bid farewell to their first dog. She was able to pass peacefully in the comfort of our home, doing what she loved most, sunny bathing in the grass.”Dr. Gary Hsia, Dr. Bethany Hsia, and Dr. Karen Whals are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.The three veterinarians now joining CodaPet in Orlando bring a combined depth of experience, personal conviction, and compassionate care that reflects exactly what families in this community deserve. Dr. Amanda Buerk has spent seven years dedicated entirely to in-home end-of-life care across Central Florida, guided by a lifelong bond with animals that began in childhood. Dr. Sarah Ballentine brings international veterinary training and an upbringing defined by opening her family's home to animals in need. Dr. Stacy Blake has devoted ten years exclusively to end-of-life care, shaped by an 18-year relationship with her own beloved cat that taught her firsthand what it means to say goodbye. Together, they bring something rare to the Orlando area: a team of veterinarians who did not stumble into this work, but chose it deliberately and built their lives around it.Each of them arrived at this work through a deep and personal connection to animals. For Dr. Buerk, it began with a Newfoundland named Nantucket who was her childhood shadow and protector, and later with a Polish street dog named Dexter who joined her during her service as a Peace Corps Volunteer. For Dr. Ballentine, the foundation was her family home, where caring for animals in need was simply what they did. No matter the species, they made space, and many came to them broken. Giving those animals care, and sometimes bearing witness to their loss, gave her the kind of compassion that cannot be taught. For Dr. Blake, it started on her 11th birthday with a cat named Hilary, a gift that became an 18-year relationship and followed her all the way to Orlando, where she began her career in small animal general practice.What brought all three to end-of-life care specifically was not a decision so much as a calling that grew from lived experience. For Dr. Buerk, it was the moments she spent alongside families saying goodbye during her years in general practice, and the realization that a pet's final chapter carries as much significance as every one before it.“Central Florida families have a deep love for their pets, and none of us want our companion's final moments to be filled with the stress of a clinical visit,” she says.“This community deserves the grace, privacy, and peace of saying goodbye to their beloved pets in the comfort and safety of their home.” For Dr. Blake, the turning point was personal. When it came time to say goodbye to Hilary after 18 years of unconditional love, she felt firsthand the full weight of that bond, and it deepened a passion she has now spent ten years turning into dedicated practice.“Orlando is such a pet-friendly place, with a population that absolutely adores their furry family members,” she says.“These families deserve to have the option of in-home euthanasia readily available to them.”What these three veterinarians share, beyond their careers, is an understanding of grief. They have each sat with it, in one form or another, and they bring that understanding into every home they enter. Dr. Ballentine, whose childhood was shaped by loving animals and losing them, knows that the way a family says goodbye matters long after the day itself.“There is an appreciation amongst veterinarians and the Orlando community for in-home care and euthanasia that has lasting impacts on how families will grieve and remember their loved ones,” she says. Together, Dr. Buerk, Dr. Ballentine, and Dr. Blake offer Orlando families something this community has long deserved: compassionate, personalized, in-home end-of-life care from veterinarians who chose this work because they believe in it completely.Together, the three veterinarians cover Orlando, Oviedo, Winter Springs, Sanford, DeLand, Deltona, Kissimmee, St. Cloud, Titusville, Merritt Island, and surrounding communities across Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Volusia, and northern Brevard counties in Central Florida.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure. The veterinarian only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $350 in Orlando. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $100 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully, surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit our website or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit codapet/vets.

Bethany Hsia

CodaPet

+1 833-263-2738

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Codapet: At home pet euthanasia

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CodaPet partners with local veterinarians to expand its compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Orlando, FL News Provided By CodaPet September 23, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Emergency Services, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology



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