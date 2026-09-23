Ottopia Sells Defense Business To Ondas To Focus On Commercial Robotics And Physical AI

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Ottopia will concentrate on software that helps customers deploy, supervise and scale autonomous vehicles and robotic systems across commercial markets.

- Sebastien Guillaud, Ottopia Board Director and Shift4Good Managing Partner

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ottopia today announced the completion of the sale of its defense business to Ondas Inc. Following the transaction, Ottopia will focus on enabling Physical AI at commercial scale, helping customers turn autonomous vehicles and robotic systems into reliable, efficient operational fleets.

Amit Rosenzweig, who founded Ottopia and has served as CEO for the past eight years, will join Ondas to continue leading Ottopia Defense.

Paul Kandel, previously Vice President of Business Development, has been promoted to Managing Director, with responsibility for Ottopia's strategy, operations and commercial growth. Alex Kirshon will continue as Chief Technology Officer, leading technology and platform development.

“Over the past eight years, our team has built technology trusted by customers across commercial and defense markets,” said Rosenzweig.“This transaction gives both businesses a strong foundation for growth. I look forward to leading Ottopia Defense within Ondas and have full confidence in Paul and Alex as they lead Ottopia's commercial business.”

“The commercial opportunity in Physical AI extends well beyond the autonomous machines themselves,” said Sebastien Guillaud, managing partner of Shift4Good and a member of Ottopia's Board of Directors.“Turning autonomous vehicles and robots into reliable commercial services requires an operational foundation that can scale with them. Ottopia is building that foundation. Amit's vision, determination and leadership have been instrumental in building Ottopia's technology, team and customer trust. Paul and Alex combine a deep understanding of our customers with the technical expertise to build on what Amit, Alex and the rest of team have created. They have the Board's full support as they lead this next chapter.”

ABI Research forecasts that the global mobile robotics market will reach $40.9 billion in 2027. As Physical AI brings autonomous vehicles and robotic systems into wider commercial use, the ability to operate them reliably and efficiently at fleet scale becomes increasingly important. Ottopia's Operational Fabric platform is designed to provide that operational foundation, combining resilient communications, coordinated operations and integration into existing workflows.

“We want to make autonomous fleets easier to deploy, reliable to operate and efficient to scale,” said Kandel.“Our commercial focus allows us to concentrate our development on the capabilities customers need as they grow from individual pilots to larger fleets.”

“Our engineering focus is on making autonomous fleets reliable and efficient to operate as they grow,” said Kirshon.“By bringing resilient communications and operational orchestration together in one platform, we give customers a foundation for expanding from initial deployments to commercial operations across multiple sites.”

Ottopia expressed its appreciation to the employees who built and supported its defense business, including those who will continue advancing that mission as part of Ondas.

About Ottopia

Ottopia develops software that helps organizations deploy, supervise and scale autonomous vehicles and robotic systems. Its Operational Fabric platform connects machines, enterprise workflows, data and communications to support reliable commercial operations across multiple sites.

Ottopia is headquartered in Israel and supports customers across the United States, Europe and Asia.

Paul Kandel

Ottopia Technologies

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Ottopia Sells Defense Business to Ondas to Focus on Commercial Robotics and Physical AI News Provided By Ottopia Technologies Ltd. September 23, 2026, 15:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry



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