Degreesight Named Official Credit Evaluation Platform Of The NAIA

NAIA and DegreeSight Announce New Partnership

Partnership brings automated high school, transfer, dual enrollment and military credit evaluation to 250 NAIA member colleges and universities

- Jay Fedje, Vice President of Partnerships, DegreeSight

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DegreeSight, a higher education technology and services company modernizing credit evaluation, today announced a partnership with the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). Under the agreement, DegreeSight becomes the Official Credit Evaluation Platform for NAIA member institutions.

Founded in 1937 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the NAIA represents 250 member colleges and universities, 87,000 student-athletes, and 20 conferences competing across 31 national championship sports. Its members award more than $1.3 billion in financial aid annually. Every one of those institutions can now use DegreeSight to evaluate incoming academic credit.

Every incoming class arrives with credit.

A single incoming class arrives with high school transcripts, dual enrollment coursework, AP and IB results, military training, prior college credit, and international records. Each record requires review. Each review takes staff hours that small colleges do not have to spare.

DegreeSight evaluates all of it. The platform reads high school transcripts through optical character recognition, matches coursework against institutional rules, and returns a credit decision in minutes instead of weeks. Registrars keep full authority over policy, articulation, and academic integrity. Staff keep their time for the decisions that require human judgment.

"Small colleges compete for the same students as everyone else, with a fraction of the staff," said Jay Fedje, Vice President of Partnerships at DegreeSight. "When a prospective athlete cannot get a straight answer about their credit, they go somewhere that gives them one. This partnership puts that answer in front of students at NAIA schools before they apply."

What NAIA member institutions get.

- Automated evaluation of high school, dual enrollment, AP, IB, military, and prior college credit

- Credit clarity delivered to prospective students before they submit an application

- Connected workflows across admissions, registrar, faculty, and advising

- Full institutional control over every rule, policy, and articulation decision

- NAIA member institutions receive preferred partner advantages

"Our members serve students who often arrive with credit earned in several places at once," said Dan Robinson, Director of Sales at the NAIA. "Helping those institutions evaluate that credit quickly and accurately supports enrollment and the academic progress our members care about. DegreeSight gives them a way to do it at scale."

Results at a NAIA partner institution.

- Indiana Wesleyan University reports a 65 percent yield among incoming freshmen who used DegreeSight.

The partnership reflects a broader shift in how institutions compete. Credit evaluation has long been a back-office task, invisible to students until after they commit. DegreeSight moves it to the front of the enrollment process, where it shapes whether a student applies at all.

"Credit clarity is no longer administrative, it is competitive," Fedje said. "NAIA institutions that answer the credit question first will win the students who are still deciding."

NAIA member institutions can request a free Transfer Friendliness Assessment.

About the NAIA

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics is the governing body for small college and university athletics programs across North America. Founded in 1937 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the NAIA oversees competition, academic alignment, and national championships for 250 member institutions and 87,000 student-athletes. Learn more at naia.

About DegreeSight

DegreeSight is a higher education technology and services company modernizing credit evaluation. The platform evaluates high school, dual enrollment, military, and prior college credit, combining automation with full institutional governance so colleges and universities can turn credit transparency into an enrollment advantage. Learn more at degreesight.

Beto Cervantes

DegreeSight

+1 833-693-3733

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