Krown Network Announces Pionex Listing As Its Quantum Secured Ecosystem Expands

Krown Network & Pionex

September 24 debut brings KROWN to a global trading audience as Krown advances its portfolio of blockchain, wallets, communications, consumer technology & Web3

MONROE, LA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Krown Technologies Inc. today announced that KROWN, the native coin of Krown Network, will be listed on cryptocurrency exchange Pionex, with trading scheduled to begin Thursday, September 24, 2026, at 7:00 a.m. EST (12:00 UTC). The listing expands access to Krown's quantum secured Layer 1 blockchain ecosystem and introduces its growing technology portfolio to a broader international trading audience.

Pionex brings substantial scale to that opportunity. The exchange has reported serving more than five million users worldwide, while its website describes a presence across 100 countries and regions. CoinGecko reported approximately $5.30 billion in Pionex spot trading volume over the preceding 24 hours when checked on September 23, 2026. That figure is a market snapshot and fluctuates with trading activity.

Known for its built-in trading bots, Pionex combines conventional exchange access with tools for automated strategies, including grid trading and dollar-cost averaging. Its appeal to both hands-on traders and users of trading automation gives Krown an opportunity to reach communities already active in digital asset markets.

“We have been building Krown around a simple conviction: digital ownership deserves technology that people can use with confidence,” said James Stephens, CEO of Krown Technologies Inc.“Our work extends from the blockchain to the wallets, applications and devices people use to interact with it. The Pionex listing opens another important door to that ecosystem and gives a wider audience the opportunity to discover what Krown is building.”

At the center of that ecosystem is a practical ambition: connect blockchain infrastructure with products that make digital assets useful in everyday life. Krown's established portfolio includes:

. Krown Network - The quantum secured Layer 1 blockchain for digital assets, decentralized applications and real-world asset tokenization.

. KROWN Coin - The network's native coin, supporting utility, staking and rewards across the Krown ecosystem. Krown Network

. Qastle Wallet - Introduced by Krown as the world's first quantum secured hot wallet, with mobile access for managing digital assets. QastleWallet

. KrownDEX - Krown Technologies' decentralized exchange, bringing swaps, bridging and trading access into the ecosystem. KrownDEX

. BloqSocial - The Social Layer of Web3, connecting blockchain communities through discussion, discovery and reputation. BloqSocial

. QorTrace - Krown's platform for blockchain audits, risk intelligence and post-quantum migration support. Krown Network

Krown is also extending its reach through an announced product lineup spanning personal computing, authentication, secure communications and wearable technology:

. Excalibur - A cold wallet in development for quantum secured digital asset storage, with QwickAuth incorporated into its design.

. QwickAuth - An authentication platform in development combining five-factor synchronous authentication with post-quantum cryptography. Product announcement

. KrownBook - A dual-screen laptop announced with Intel, Shenzhen Technologies and Microsoft, featuring two 16-inch touch displays. Product announcement

. KROWN Browser - A Web3 browser being developed with hybrid post-quantum connection security and a Qastle companion experience, with launch expected October 8, 2026. Product announcement

. BloqTalk - A messaging platform designed around post-quantum encryption, identity verification and scam defense, scheduled to launch October 1, 2026. Product announcement

. KROWN Watch - A dedicated Web3 wearable in development, with planned access to Qastle, Excalibur and QORYN AI.

Product announcement

Together, these platforms and product initiatives show the breadth of Krown's direction: carrying its focus on digital ownership and quantum security from blockchain infrastructure into everyday technology. The Pionex listing adds a new exchange access point as that portfolio continues to grow.

For listing updates and trading details, visit Pionex. Explore Krown's ecosystem at Krown Network.

About Krown Technologies Inc.

Krown Technologies Inc. develops blockchain infrastructure, digital asset platforms, cybersecurity products and consumer technology. Its portfolio centers on Krown Network and KROWN Coin, with products and initiatives spanning wallets, decentralized trading, social platforms, authentication, communications and connected devices.

Media Contact - Krown Technologies Inc.

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Krown Technologies Inc.

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