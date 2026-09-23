Ironjaw Clearing Says Cutting Privet Down Is Not The Same As Getting Rid Of It

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Autumn is the practical window for invasive control in the Lowcountry. It is also the season when landowners most often pay for work that grows back.

SUMMERVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- IronJaw Clearing is encouraging landowners across Dorchester, Berkeley, Charleston, and Colleton counties to take on invasive vegetation this autumn, while adding a caution that runs against the grain of its own industry: clearing a privet thicket and killing a privet thicket are two different jobs.Chinese privet is one of the most established invasive shrubs in the South Carolina Lowcountry. Clemson Extension notes that Chinese and common privet have escaped cultivation to become weedy and invasive pests across the state, spread widely because birds eat the small black fruit and deposit the seeds everywhere. The South Carolina Exotic Pest Plant Council lists Chinese privet as a severe threat.Why autumn is the windowPrivet has a habit that works against it this time of year. It leafs out early and drops its leaves late, and its leaves stay green through much of the winter. As native vegetation goes dormant around it, privet stands out.That matters for two reasons. It becomes far easier to identify and map accurately, which is the first step in any control plan. And because most effective herbicides are absorbed through foliage, a plant still holding green leaves while its neighbors have dropped theirs is both reachable and less likely to take non-target species with it. Clemson Extension guidance is that summer and fall are good times to treat invasives precisely because the plants are in leaf and easier to identify.The timing also matters for what is happening right now. Privet fruit ripens through late summer and early autumn in dense, grape-like clusters of small black berries, and birds do the rest. A thicket left through another fruiting season does not just persist. It expands, and not only on the property where it stands.Why cutting alone does not finish itThe company is direct about the limits of mechanical clearing on this particular plant.Privet is difficult to control because of aggressive growth, prolific root and stump sprouting, heavy seed production, and wide dispersal by birds and animals. Extension guidance from across the Southeast is blunt on the point: no single treatment will eradicate privet, and there are no known plant communities in the southeastern United States that will completely resist privet invasion.A landowner who pays to have a thicket ground down and considers the matter closed will usually be looking at the same thicket in two or three growing seasons, regrown from root and stump. Follow-up is not an upsell. It is the difference between clearing and control.What mechanical clearing does well is remove the standing biomass in a single pass, restore visibility and access to ground nobody has been able to walk in years, and make any follow-up program practical to carry out. Landowners planning herbicide treatment should confirm identification and timing with Clemson Extension resources and work with a licensed applicator.The wider case for autumn clearingBeyond invasives, the season favors clearing work generally in the Lowcountry.Leaf-off conditions make a property legible. Boundaries, hazard trees, drainage patterns, and the mature growth worth preserving all become visible, which makes selective clearing far more accurate than it can be in a dense summer canopy. Firmer ground means equipment does less damage to soil structure. And the heat, insects, and snake activity that make summer work slow and unpleasant have eased.For landowners preparing a homesite, a driveway corridor, or a fence line, autumn and winter work also means the ground has time to settle before spring.IronJaw Clearing walks every property with the owner before quoting, and does not price work over the phone. Free on-site estimates can be arranged at (854) 300-4979 or....About IronJaw ClearingIronJaw Clearing is an owner-operated land clearing company established in 2026 and based in Summerville, South Carolina, serving Dorchester, Berkeley, Charleston, and Colleton counties. Services include forestry mulching, land clearing, lot clearing, brush and selective clearing, invasive species and kudzu removal, site preparation, homestead clearing, tree removal, and driveway and access road clearing for residential lots, homesites, rural acreage, hunting land, fence lines, and commercial pads. The company is fully insured, provides free on-site estimates with the owner present on every job, responds to estimate requests within 24 hours, and offers discounts for seniors, veterans, and people with disabilities.

Lisa Appleby

Service Scalers

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IronJaw Clearing Says Cutting Privet Down Is Not the Same as Getting Rid of It News Provided By Service Scalers September 23, 2026, 15:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry



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