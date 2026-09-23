LTV Funding Expands Investor Support Through Deal Desk Mentorship And Strategic Partnerships

Cleveland-based private real estate lender expands investor support through mentorship, deal analysis and market partnerships.

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LTV Funding is expanding its investor support model through Deal Desk, an initiative designed to provide real estate investors with transaction-focused mentorship, deal analysis and opportunities for strategic collaboration.The model centers on working with investors as they move from opportunity identification to closing. Rather than focusing only on access to capital, LTV Funding and Deal Desk help investors evaluate transactions, underwrite the economics, consider financing structures, organize lender-ready information and address issues that may affect execution.Robert“Rob” Gillespie, who leads LTV Funding, has nearly three decades of real estate experience and has participated in more than 2,000 residential and commercial transactions. His background includes acquisitions, sales, rehabilitation, private lending, foreclosure rescue and restructuring.“Every loan needs an exit strategy.”- Robert“Rob” GillespieA Transaction-Focused Mentorship ModelThe expanded approach is built around real transactions rather than classroom-style instruction. Investors can work through acquisition price, current or projected value, renovation scope, capital requirements, expected holding period and repayment or resale strategy.Deal Desk supports that process with property and market data, foreclosure and pre-foreclosure information, comparable-property research and deal-analysis tools. The platform is intended to organize the early stages of transaction review and create a more repeatable process for evaluating opportunities.The tools and mentorship do not replace independent due diligence or professional legal, tax, accounting or investment advice. The model is designed to give investors a clearer framework for assessing whether a transaction is ready to move forward and what financing structure may be appropriate.LTV Funding continues to provide business-purpose real estate financing for qualifying investor transactions, including acquisitions, renovations, rental properties, bridge transactions, partner buyouts, restructuring situations and certain distressed-property opportunities. Financing decisions remain subject to underwriting and transaction-specific review.Strategic Alliances and PartnershipsThe model also creates a framework for strategic alliances with real estate investors and operators. In addition to mentorship and financing support, LTV Funding may evaluate opportunities to work alongside investors on select transactions when the structure, responsibilities and economics align.Those potential partnerships are reviewed individually. Participation is not automatic, and the availability of mentorship, financing or a strategic relationship does not guarantee that a transaction will be funded or completed.LTV Funding is also taking a selective approach to geographic markets. The company intends to limit the number of strategic partners it works with in individual markets to reduce situations in which multiple LTV Funding relationships are directly competing for the same local opportunities.The geographic approach reflects the local nature of real estate. Property values, renovation costs, taxes, rents, foreclosure activity, inventory and buyer demand can vary materially between markets. While underwriting principles may remain consistent, execution often depends on local conditions.From Capital Provider to Transaction ResourceThe expansion reflects LTV Funding's effort to support more of the process surrounding a real estate transaction. Obtaining capital is one part of a broader sequence that includes locating an opportunity, evaluating risk, structuring the deal, documenting the transaction, solving execution issues and establishing a realistic exit strategy.Gillespie's experience across multiple real estate cycles has influenced the company's emphasis on conservative underwriting, downside protection and contingency planning. Through Deal Desk, LTV Funding is formalizing that transaction-centered approach while maintaining its core role as a private real estate lender.About LTV FundingLTV Funding is a Cleveland-based private real estate lender focused primarily on business-purpose financing for real estate investors. Led by Robert“Rob” Gillespie, the company works with qualifying acquisitions, renovations, rental properties, bridge transactions, partner buyouts, restructuring situations and certain distressed-property opportunities. Gillespie has nearly three decades of real estate experience and has participated in more than 2,000 residential and commercial transactions.DisclosureMentorship and educational information provided by LTV Funding and Deal Desk are for informational purposes only and do not constitute financial, investment, legal, tax or accounting advice. Financing and strategic participation are subject to separate review and are not guaranteed. Real estate investments involve risk.Website:

Rob Gillespie

LTV Funding

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