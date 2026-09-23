WFG ENTERPRISE SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES PROPRIETARY VALUTRUST TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM READY FOR ENCOMPASS PARTNER CONNECT

Williston Financial Group® (WFG®) is the parent company of several national title insurance and settlement services providers, including WFG Lender Services and WFG National Title Insurance Company®.

WFG Enterprise Solutions provides comprehensive, customizable solutions for mortgage lenders, servicers, and other financial institutions.

Valutrust Solutions is a national appraisal management company serving banks, mortgage lenders and other financial institutions.

Platform available independently of Valutrust's AMC services, giving lenders and valuation providers a flexible path to modernize appraisal-ordering workflows.

- Dan Bailey, EVP and Managing Director, WFG Enterprise SolutionsIRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- WFG Enterprise Solutions, a division of Williston Financial Group, today announced that its proprietary Valutrust technology platform is ready to support the transition from legacy Encompass service ordering to Encompass Partner Connect (EPC). The platform is available to organizations whether or not they use Valutrust Solutions as their appraisal management company.Encompass Partner Connect is ICE Mortgage Technology's modern service-ordering environment for connecting Encompass lenders with third-party service providers. ICE Mortgage Technology requires customers and partners to transition remaining legacy service ordering to EPC by December 31, 2026. Legacy service-ordering integrations will no longer be available beginning January 1, 2027.The Valutrust platform provides a technology foundation for appraisal ordering and fulfillment, workflow configuration, data and document exchange, and real-time order-status visibility. Its EPC readiness gives lenders and valuation providers a clear technology path to modernize service ordering within their existing appraisal workflows.Organizations may use the platform with Valutrust Solutions' national appraisal management services or as a standalone technology solution supporting their existing valuation operations and provider relationships. This flexibility allows each organization to select the service model that best fits its operational structure, resources, and business requirements.“The Valutrust platform gives lenders a practical path to modernize title and valuation service ordering through EPC without disrupting established provider relationships,” said Dan Bailey, EVP and Managing Director of WFG Enterprise Solutions.“They can use the platform with WFG Lender Services and Valutrust Solutions, continue working with other providers, or bring those relationships together within one connected workflow. This enables them to begin connecting and testing now while maintaining continuity across their operations.”WFG Enterprise Solutions is encouraging prospective platform users to identify any remaining legacy appraisal-ordering paths and begin configuration and testing well ahead of the December 31 transition deadline.To learn more about the Valutrust technology platform or schedule an EPC readiness consultation, visit or call 877-550-VALU (8258).About the Valutrust Technology PlatformValutrust is a proprietary appraisal workflow technology platform offered by WFG Enterprise Solutions. It supports configurable appraisal ordering and fulfillment workflows, loan origination system integrations, data and document exchange, real-time status visibility, and connectivity through Encompass Partner Connect. The platform is available independently or with Valutrust Solutions' national appraisal management services. For more information, visit .About WFG Enterprise SolutionsWFG Enterprise Solutions, a division of Williston Financial Group, provides comprehensive, customizable solutions for mortgage lenders, servicers, and other financial institutions. Its capabilities include national title and settlement services, appraisal management and valuation services, default title services, marketing automation, customer engagement technology, and related workflow solutions designed to improve efficiency, visibility, and the customer experience. For more information, visit .About Williston Financial GroupWilliston Financial Group (WFG) is the parent company of several national title insurance and settlement services providers, including WFG National Title Insurance Company and WFG Lender Services. One of only six national title underwriters, WFG achieved a national footprint faster than any title insurance provider in history. The WFG family of companies offers comprehensive title, escrow, appraisal and technology solutions that increase transparency and reduce time and cost in residential and commercial real estate transactions. For more information, visit .

Darcy Patch

WFG National Title Insurance Company

+1 714-305-0136

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WFG ENTERPRISE SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES PROPRIETARY VALUTRUST TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM READY FOR ENCOMPASS PARTNER CONNECT News Provided By WFG National Title Insurance Company/Williston Financial Group September 23, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Insurance Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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