Coohom Inc. / Key word(s): Agreement/Contract

nobilia and Coohom Forge Strategic Global Partnership to Redefine the Future of Kitchen Planning with Spatial Intelligence

23.09.2026 / 16:30 CET/CEST

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VERL, Germany, Sept. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark move for the global furnishing industry, nobilia and Coohom announced a strategic partnership. This alliance bridges the absolute pinnacle of European kitchen manufacturing with the world's most advanced spatial intelligence technology, influencing the way people plan and purchase their dream spaces.



The partnership represents a powerful synergy of industry leadership and breakthrough innovation. nobilia brings over 80 years of heritage, German precision, and profound expertise in kitchen manufacturing. Coohom, the world's largest spatial design platform, brings its battle-tested spatial intelligence capabilities, empowering over 47,000 enterprise clients across 200+ countries and regions, fully supported in 16 languages. Crucially, Coohom's technology establishes a seamless digital workflow linking online inspiration and spatial design directly to automated quotation, order management, and factory production, laying the critical foundation for a true end-to-end digital transformation. At the heart of this collaboration is AI Planner, an intelligent accelerator transforming the omni-channel customer journey. Unlike AI image generators or design tools that merely produce digital illusions, Coohom's spatial intelligence generates a computable physical reality. By integrating AI Planner directly into nobilia dealers' online touchpoints, the companies are upgrading the consumer experience from passive catalog browsing to interactive co-creation. Consumers can visualize their ideal kitchens online using nobilia's real, manufacturable products. This interactive engagement seamlessly captures deep consumer intent, turning website traffic into highly qualified, data-rich leads. Customers arriving at a showroom carry a tangible blueprint, allowing dealers to skip repetitive drafting and focus on high-value consultation. "Technology should never replace industry expertise; its true purpose is to amplify it," said Jerry Chen, Senior Vice President at Manycore and Head of Coohom. "Leveraging mature technologies and deployment experience honed over years across China, the broader Asian market, North America, and Europe, we are confident in bringing our battle-tested spatial intelligence system to nobilia. Combining nobilia's industry leadership and manufacturing excellence with Coohom's spatial intelligence capabilities, we aim to empower kitchen dealers with faster, smarter, and more connected tools." Matthias Keudel, Head of Export at nobilia, said: "Coohom will help our dealers reach more customers through new channels. We now want to extend this across our entire 'More than Kitchen' portfolio." Beyond operational efficiency, this partnership signals a paradigm shift: room and kitchen design is no longer just a backend step, but retail's most powerful marketing channel. This collaboration officially launches in the kitchen, but comprehensive whole-home deployment is ready for immediate action. Coohom's globally proven AI-native capabilities currently transform basic customer requirements into complete whole-house designs, spanning wardrobes to bathroom cabinetry, in just five minutes. Together, nobilia and Coohom are not merely digitizing workflows; they are establishing a new standard where kitchen design actively drives business growth, serving as the crucial bridge between digital inspiration and physical transaction. That is the exact future they are building, and what Coohom brings to the global industry.



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