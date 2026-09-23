Two Explosions Occurred In DMZ, Forensic Analysis Of Mine Fragments Underway: S Korean Military

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, Sep 23 (IANS) Two consecutive explosions occurred in the suspected landmine blast that critically injured two South Korean soldiers inside the demilitarised zone (DMZ) earlier this week, with forensic analysis under way into collected mine fragments, a military official said Wednesday.

Authorities are investigating Monday's blast that occurred south of the Military Demarcation Line (MDL) within the DMZ separating the two Koreas, as speculation grows over potential North Korean involvement.

Military officials have confirmed that a battalion commander suffered a severe injury to his ankle, with a noncommissioned officer sustaining a leg fracture, Yonhap News Agency reported.

They were clearing a path for a UN Command (UNC) inspection on North Korea's suspected mine-laying activities, originally set for early next week.

"Two explosions occurred in total. Around 10.50 am, a staff sergeant was injured in the first blast, while the battalion commander was injured in a second blast that occurred when he approached the staff sergeant to administer first aid at the scene," a military official told reporters, citing initial statements from the soldiers.

A total of 18 personnel -- 15 officers and noncommissioned officers, and three conscripts -- had been deployed for the mission, including combat engineers.

According to initial statements, the blast occurred as the team was returning after completing a route-clearing operation that day.

Following the blasts, a rescue helicopter used a hoist to airlift the two wounded soldiers from inside the DMZ and transported them to a military hospital in Seongnam, just south of Seoul.

The other 16 personnel, including a third soldier who suffered a minor injury, moved on foot south of the general outpost fence for initial medical checks before being airlifted to the same hospital in eight separate helicopter flights, the official said.

The two critically injured soldiers underwent surgery and are recovering. Another soldier with minor injuries remains hospitalised, while the other 15 have been released following thorough medical evaluations.

Forensic analysis is under way on mine fragments collected from the scene to determine whether they were of South or North Korean origin, with the preliminary findings expected to be released after next week.

"We are keeping all possibilities open in our investigation and will take all necessary measures in response," the official said.

According to the soldiers' statements, the explosions occurred between the MDL and South Korea's forward fences, in an unspecified location closer to the heavily fortified border, another official said.

The official said that the mission was clearing a completely new route through waist-high grass while sweeping for mines, suggesting difficulties in detecting buried mines along the way.

The soldiers who were deployed for the mission may have to go back to the site to assist the investigation, but the military will not rush the process to ensure the affected soldiers receive proper post-traumatic treatment first, the official noted.

"We also need them to complete all necessary rehearsals so that (the investigation) will not jeopardise our troops' safety," he said.

Asked if adequate safety measures were taken, the official said every soldier sent for the mission had worn protective suits and mine boots.

Addressing the lack of clear footage from the site, the official said that while two of the soldiers were equipped with body cameras, an initial analysis of the video mostly showed dense grass.

"We need to carry out an on-site investigation (to find out what exactly happened). We need to go back to the site near the MDL," he said.

Soon after the explosions occurred, the military notified the North Korean side via live broadcasts and also through the UNC channel, the official added.