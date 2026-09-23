Prioritise Drinking Water, Power Supply During Drought Like Situation: Maha Minister

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Against the backdrop of the drought-like situation in the state due to delayed rainfall, the administration has taken measures on a war footing to provide immediate relief to farmers and citizens.

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday instructed that priority should be given to drinking water availability, water conservation, agriculture, and power supply.

Minister Bawankule spoke at a meeting on the state's drought situation and the implementation of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan. Senior officials from various departments, along with Chief Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, were present.

He said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, and other ministers are touring various parts of the state to review the ground reality. Against this backdrop, the administration should focus specifically on measures for the drought-like situation over the next few days.

To accurately evaluate the impact on crops due to the break in rainfall, Agricultural Assistants, Gram Sevaks, and Talathis should jointly conduct direct physical inspections and carry out damage assessments (panchnamas), which should then be presented in the Gram Sabha.

A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) clarifying the methodology for panchnamas should be prepared immediately, he added.

Bawankule further said instructions have been given to accelerate digital crop surveys. While speeding up water conservation work, emphasis should be placed on measures that soak water into the ground to increase groundwater levels. District-wise planning should be made to recharge available water resources.

He also said that, in the current situation, priority should be given to water conservation, drinking water, agriculture, and emergency work over cement roads and other routine development work. Attention should be paid to ensure that essential facilities and services in Anganwadis run smoothly.

Since a large number of complaints related to the state-run power distribution company Mahavitaran are being received, District Collectors should immediately hold meetings with Mahavitaran officials to maintain administrative control.