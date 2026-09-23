Kerala: Cultural Activist Surya Krishnamoorthy Dies At 78

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 23 (IANS) Renowned cultural activist, theatre personality and former Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi chairman Surya Krishnamoorthy died at a private hospital here on Wednesday.

He was 78 and passed away while undergoing treatment.

An engineer by profession, Krishnamoorthy worked briefly with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) before quitting his job to pursue his passion for art and culture full-time.

For five decades, he remained a prominent figure in Kerala's cultural life. His name became synonymous with Surya, the cultural collective he founded and headed, which brought cinema, theatre, dance, music, painting, literature and folk arts under one umbrella.

The Surya Festival, launched in Thiruvananthapuram in 1977, grew into a major cultural event with artistes from across India and abroad taking part. The festival entered the Limca Book of Records and became known as one of Asia's longest-running cultural festivals.

Krishnamoorthy also designed Kerala's first light-and-sound show and made a significant contribution to Malayalam theatre by combining technology, sound, light, and stagecraft. He scripted the Malayalam film Melvilasom.

Through Surya, he provided a platform for numerous artistes and introduced Kerala audiences to several internationally acclaimed performers. His commitment to traditional arts also helped artistes from different parts of the country find wider platforms.

Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan condoled Krishnamoorthy's death, describing him as a multifaceted talent who placed Kerala's cultural landscape on the world stage. Satheesan noted that Krishnamoorthy's life represented a rare combination of science and art. After his stint with ISRO, he had spread his wings into the wider world of creativity, carrying into the cultural sphere the precision and vision he had developed in science.

The Chief Minister said the Surya Festival had spread to more than 30 countries and become a major platform for Indian arts. He described Krishnamoorthy as a revolutionary figure in Malayalam theatre, adding that his light-and-sound shows and stage productions had opened new possibilities in Indian theatre.

Satheesan emphasised that Krishnamoorthy's commitment to making art accessible to the public and creating international platforms for traditional artistes would remain an example for future generations. His death, he said, was an irreparable loss to Kerala's artistic and literary world.