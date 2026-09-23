CM Yadav, Khandelwal Welcome New MP BJP In-Charges

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Sep 23 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Hemant Khandelwal on Wednesday welcomed the appointment of Biplab Kumar Deb as the party's new in-charge for Madhya Pradesh and Rekha Verma as co-in-charge, as the BJP carried out a reshuffle of its organisational responsibilities.

Deb, a former Tripura Chief Minister and BJP national general secretary, replaces Mahendra Singh as the Madhya Pradesh in-charge, while Verma replaces Satish Upadhyay as co-in-charge.

Welcoming the appointments, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav congratulated Deb and Verma. He said the new organisational leadership would further strengthen the party in the state and bring renewed energy to its workers.

State BJP chief Khandelwal also congratulated the newly appointed leaders on behalf of the Madhya Pradesh BJP and thanked the outgoing office-bearers for their contribution and guidance.

“In the Bharatiya Janata Party, our National President has made changes in responsibilities. Our new in-charge is Biplab Deb, and co-in-charge is Rekha Verma. On behalf of the Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party, I congratulate both of them,” Khandelwal said in a statement.

He noted that Mahendra Singh had provided continuous guidance to party workers during his tenure and thanked both outgoing leaders for their work.“On behalf of all the workers of the Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party, I especially thank Mahendra Singh and Satish. I hope that under the leadership of our new in-charge, we will all work together to strengthen the organisation of our Bharatiya Janata Party,” he added.

BJP national president Nitin Nabin announced the appointments as part of a wider reshuffle of state in-charges and co-in-charges.

The changes come as the Madhya Pradesh BJP prepares for the next phase of organisational and political activities, with the state unit focusing on strengthening its organisational network and coordination between its state and central leadership.

In another organisational change, the Madhya Pradesh BJP appointed Brijgopal Loya as its new state media in-charge. Loya, who had earlier served as co-media in-charge, spokesperson and party panellist, will now oversee the state unit's media-related responsibilities.

“This is a new responsibility; I have been continuously working in this department alongside Hon Ashish Agrawal. Previously, I worked as the co-media in-charge, and before that as a spokesperson and panellist. This is merely a change in responsibilities. The core work remains the same,” Loya told IANS.

He said the new assignment was essentially a change in responsibility and that he would continue to work with the same focus as a BJP worker under the guidance of the state leadership.