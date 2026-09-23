TMC Leader Humayun Kabir Assaulted By Mob Outside Kolkata Police Station

TMC Leader Alleges Assault by Mob

Former IPS officer and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Humayun Kabir on Wednesday alleged that he was assaulted by a mob of around 30 to 35 people outside the Purba Jadavpur police station in Kolkata, claiming that he sustained a severe neck injury and was later taken to a hospital in a police vehicle.

Kabir's remarks came after the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) alleged that its IT Cell chief Upasana Chowdhury and others were attacked in the Mukundpur area of Kolkata, accusing the BJP of ruling through "fear, intimidation and violence".

Kabir Recounts the Incident

Speaking to ANI, Kabir said, "There was a Trinamool Congress programme going on in the Mukundpur area... Around 7:30 PM, I received news that the house of Upasana Chowdhury, our IT Cell chief, had been attacked. I told her to send me her location so I could reach there. I called the Purba Jadavpur police station. They said they were sending a team and would let me know. They called me back and said there was no incident of assault or stone-pelting. Perhaps something minor had happened, but it was nothing serious..." he added. Kabir further alleged that two senior associates were detained by police following the incident.

"I received news that two of our senior associates had been detained by the police. I arrived at the station around 8 PM. I had just arrived and stepped out of the car, and as I was about to move aside to enter the police station, I saw people who had gathered there. I sensed they were Trinamool supporters. I went to the main gate and saw that it was locked; constables and officers were standing there. I told them to open the lock so I could go inside. They asked me who I was. I simply said, 'I am Humayun Kabir.' Someone from behind shouted, 'He is Trinamool Congress's Humayun Kabir,' and immediately, someone grabbed me by the collar and started beating me," he alleged. "A mob of about 30 to 35 people assaulted me. I sustained a severe injury to my neck. While I was there-I had been doing a Facebook Live-I started feeling dizzy, so I sat on a chair. Someone gave me water, but I collapsed. They took me in a police vehicle to the hospital," Kabir said.

AITC Blames BJP for 'Brutal Attack'

Earlier in the day, in a post on X, the AITC alleged that their IT cell head Upasana and others were attacked, while authorities were "watching mutely" or "actively participating" in the incident. The AITC said,“Brutal attack on @03upasana and others today. This only exposes the true face of the illegitimate @BJP4India regime in Bengal. Having seized power by“managing” the SIR process, the @BJP4India regime is ruling through fear, intimidation and violence. Not one promise to the people fulfilled-only relentless atrocities, as the police watch mutely or actively participate. Law and order has not merely collapsed, law enforcers have become accomplices.”

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien also alleged that Upasana's residence was attacked and her car was vandalised. He further claimed that party workers in Wards 78 and 109 were targeted and“brutally attacked” by BJP workers. O'Brien also accused the police of not taking action and asserted that the party would not be intimidated. O'Brien said on X,“More political atrocities in Bengal. Our brave, young IT cell head @03upasana's home attacked, car vandalised. In Wards 78/109, party workers targeted and brutally attacked by BJP goons. Shameless police couldn't care less as atrocities continue. We will not be intimidated." (ANI)

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