IND Vs WI: Virat Kohli's Arrival In Thiruvananthapuram Ahead Of 1St ODI Sparks Fan Frenzy (WATCH)

Former Team India captain and star batter Virat Kohli has made his arrival in Thiruvananthapuram ahead of the first ODI of the three-match series against West Indies, which will begin on September 27.

The Men in Blue, led by Shubman Gill, will play the opening match of the series at Greenfields International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, marking the return of international cricket to the venue with an electric atmosphere. As the India squad is expected to arrive in Kerala's capital on Thursday, Kohli was the first to touch down in Kerala.

Virat Kohli reportedly arrived from London and was spotted at the Thiruvananthapuram airport, marking his return to Kerala after three years, with his last appearance being in an ODI match against Sri Lanka.

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Kohli Receives Warm Welcome at Airport

Virat Kohli's arrival at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport was a treat in the eyes of the people who were present to catch a glimpse of the batting maestro. After being away from competitive cricket for two months, Kohli was eager to hit the nets and shake off any rust ahead of the high-stakes series opener.

In a video that went viral on social media, the veteran Indian batter was seen exiting the airport amid tight security, including police officials and private security personnel, before getting into his car as fans gathered outside to catch a glimpse of the star.

KING KOHLI IS BACK!!!! twitter/gRPaEMbqS3

- Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) September 23, 2026

Virat Kohli at Thiruvananthapuram airport todayअभी विराट कोहली किस मैच की तैयारी करने आए या फिर से वृंदावन जाने आए हैं twitter/FlFEKMvIbq

- Journalist Fatima ✍️ (@mahsharfatima86) September 23, 2026

Thereafter, Virat Kohli headed to the team hotel in Thiruvananthapuram under tight security, with large crowds of fans gathering outside to catch a glimpse of the star batter. The hotel staff members greeted the former India captain with a warm welcome and draped a traditional Kerala kasavu shawl around his shoulders

THE GOAT HAS TOUCHED DOWN IN THIRUVANANTHAPURAM! Virat Kohli arrives in the capital city of Kerala ahead of the 1st ODI against West Indies! twitter/17iSApWkQl

- Hemant Bhavsar (@hemantbhavsar86) September 23, 2026

Since Kohli is one of India's greatest batters to have graced the game of cricket, his arrival in Thiruvananthapuram is not only symbolic of his enduring legacy, but also a testament to the absolute euphoria that follows him wherever he goes on the cricket field.

Virat Kohli's Kerala Arrival Sends Fans Into A Frenzy

Virat Kohli's arrival in Kerala ahead of the first ODI of the three-match series has sparked reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans, especially Kerala fans, and cricket enthusiasts flooding the platform with messages welcoming the former India captain back to God's Own Country.

Taking to their X handles, many fans expressed their excitement over Kohli's arrival, with several calling him the 'King' and 'GOAT' while eagerly looking forward to seeing him in action at the Greenfield International Stadium. Others highlighted his return to Kerala and expressed their eagerness to watch the former India captain take the field once again.

Some fans also shared their excitement by recalling Kohli's previous impressive performance at the same venue, while others simply celebrated the arrival of the star batter ahead of his much-awaited return to the ODI format.

The goat has arrived twitter/uIGshQ5ayV

- Sandeep Yadav (@Kohliitak) September 23, 2026

King is back to gods own country.

- Saikrishna (@Saikrishna_04) September 23, 2026

India has been waiting for this arrival.

- Anshul (@Anshul_0175) September 23, 2026

The main man Virat Kohli has arrived.

- Robot at Rajputana Rifles (@cricrifle1857) September 23, 2026

Arrived in some style

- Virat (@Viratian1278919) September 23, 2026

King has landed! Kerala is ready for the Virat show

- Amna Malik (@amna_malik127) September 23, 2026

GOAT's in God's Own Country: Virat Kohli's landed in Kerala ahead of the 27 Sept ODI vs West Indies at Greenfield now the only question is, which vintage Kohli innings are we getting first?

- Swagat (@0xM0rtal) September 23, 2026

God arrival to GOD'S own country @imVkohli twitter/mKBeKYtwP3

- ` (@steynvirat) September 23, 2026

He has arrived. Virat Kohli is in Kerala.0The King is ready to rule the ODI arena again. twitter/pr9tl7YKOi

- Jimmy Gambles (@Indrachowdaryy) September 23, 2026

Welcome to God's Own Country, King Can't wait to see you at Greenfield on the 27th Anushka✨ (@anushka18001) September 23, 2026

Theis Back & Ready to start with a BANG!Virat Kohli at Thiruvananthapuram (ODIs):Inngs: 2 || Runs: 199Avg: - || SR: 143.16100s: 1⃣ twitter/2Q3SqVkxia

-! (@NeilVK18) September 23, 2026

Finally King Kohli is here Virat Kohli FC18 (@VKisGODofCric) September 23, 2026

Virat Kohli has played two matches at the Greenfields International Stadium and scored 199 runs, including an unbeaten 166-run knock against Sri Lanka in 2023. Since 2025, Kohli has featured in 19 ODI matches and aggregated 1035 runs, including 4 centuries and 7 fifties, at an average of 64.68.

Since his retirement from T20Is and Tests, Virat Kohli has been solely focusing on ODI cricket, with an aim of extending his illustrious career till the 2027 World Cup.

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