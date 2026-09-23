Manipur CM, Sports Minister Hail Mirabai Chanu's Silver At Asian Games

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Sep 23 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh and Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Konthoujam Govindas Singh on Wednesday separately congratulated weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu on winning a silver medal at the ongoing Asian Games in Japan, saying her achievement has brought immense pride to the state and the country.

Taking to social media platforms X and Facebook, CM Khemchand Singh wrote:“Heartiest congratulations to our pride of Manipur, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, on winning the Silver Medal in the Women's 49 kg Weightlifting event at the Asian Games 2026 in Japan, with a remarkable total lift of 198 kg.”

Khemchand Singh, who is a lifelong Taekwondo master, said:“Her strength, determination and perseverance have once again brought immense pride to Manipur and India. May her achievement inspire our young athletes to dream bigger and reach greater heights. Proud of you, Mirabai!”

Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Konthoujam Govindas Singh, in a separate Facebook post, said that her determination, discipline and unwavering commitment continue to inspire a new generation of athletes.

Govindas Singh, who also holds the Home portfolio, wrote in the post:“Heartiest congratulations to Saikhom Mirabai Chanu on winning the Silver Medal in the Women's 49kg Weightlifting event at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.”

“This historic achievement marks Mirabai Chanu's first Asian Games medal and brings immense pride to Manipur and the nation. Her determination, discipline and unwavering commitment continue to inspire a new generation of athletes. Manipur celebrates this proud moment with her,” the minister said.

The 32-year-old Chanu posted a total of 198kg, with a snatch of 87kg and a clean and jerk of 111kg, finishing second behind North Korea's Ri Song-gum, who totalled 210kg.

Indonesia's Wijayana Luluk Diani Tri took the bronze with 191kg.

Chanu's wait for an Asian Games podium finish finally ended with the medal.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games silver medallist had missed the 2018 Asian Games due to injury and finished fourth, agonisingly close, at the 2022 Hangzhou Games battling a thigh injury in her clean and jerk attempts.