Cosentino Brings Whole-Home Design Inspiration To High Point Market Fall 2026
“Designers are increasingly being asked by clients to create multifunctional spaces, so we refreshed our space at Fall Market to show how integral our surfaces are to this shift in residential design,” says Patty Dominguez, Vice President of Business Development for Cosentino Americas.“The Cosentino Lounge offers a glimpse into how our surfaces come to life at home. We are thrilled to continue to be part of one of the biggest design events of the year and present our latest innovative surfaces to designers and customers alike.”
Innovative Products in an Immersive Setting
The Cosentino Lounge will reimagine the brand's surfaces around entertaining, anchored by a dramatic, large-format slab wall in oak-inspired Dekton Amazonik Kedar that forms the backdrop to an intimate seating nook with Moss Home chairs, while the library is accessorized with materials from Made Goods. Nearby, a fully equipped wet bar centers on the new mineral surface ECLOS in Legnd, a rich, earthy brown, alongside a Miele fridge, warm wood textures, mirrors from Claris Company, brass hardware, and layered lighting designed to mimic a sophisticated home gathering space.
On-site, attendees can also explore Cosentino's latest collections from ECLOS and Dekton in various displays that highlight how the brand's materials continue to evolve alongside the needs of modern living. They'll also receive a first look at the brand's upcoming Silestone collection debuting later this year. The space in Broad Hall will continue to serve as a hub for the brand's exclusive Cosentino Trade Outreach Program (CTOP), connecting design professionals with reward programs, resources, education, and project inspiration.
Design-Centric Programming
During High Point Market Fall 2026, Cosentino will host two panels bringing together top designers, editors, and industry leaders for engaging conversations:
- Saturday, October 17 at 12:30 PM:“Soak It Up: The Latest Bath Trends Elevating the Everyday" a conversation with Mikel Welch, Interior Designer & Emmy-winning TV Host, Mikel Welch Designs, Blair Moore, Founder & Creative Director, Moore House Design Team, Pam Durkin, President, James Martin Vanitie, and Patty Dominguez, Vice President of Business Development for Cosentino Americas, moderated by Mel Studach, Senior Editor at AD PRO. Sunday, October 18 at 10:00 AM:“The Bottom Line: Best Practices to Running Your Design Business,” a conversation with Interior Designer Arianne Bellizaire Allison Paladino Benjamin Johnston Lori Paranjape
Visit Cosentino at High Point Market Fall 2026
Cosentino's showroom will be open to all Market attendees. Beyond its Broad Hall presence, the brand's surfacing will be featured throughout High Point Market in leading showrooms such as Adriana Hoyos, Brown Jordan Furniture, The Kichler Boutique, Azzurro, and Monogram. These partnerships underscore Cosentino's versatility and commitment to elevating the industry through collaboration.
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About Cosentino
Cosentino is a global, family-owned company of Mediterranean origin that designs and produces innovative surfaces to transform everyday spaces into places of design. From Almeria, its birthplace and headquarters, the company drives its own industrial model that combines technology, aesthetics and an international vision to bring the light of the Mediterranean to every corner of the world and inspire people's lives. Through leading brands such as Silestone®, Dekton®, Sensa by Cosentino® and ECLOS®, Cosentino transforms material and technique into solutions that inspire new ways of living.
With nearly 100 professionals in R&D&i and advanced manufacturing processes, the company combines creativity, engineering and design to deliver durable, beautiful and functional products. Cosentino Group markets its products in more than 120 countries, operates 9 factories (8 in Spain and 1 in Brazil), an Intelligent Logistics Centre in Cantoria (Almeria), and a network of more than 180 commercial and service facilities worldwide. More than 90% of its revenue comes from international markets.CONTACT: Cosentino...
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