Cosentino Brings Whole-Home Design Inspiration To High Point Market Fall 2026

“Designers are increasingly being asked by clients to create multifunctional spaces, so we refreshed our space at Fall Market to show how integral our surfaces are to this shift in residential design,” says Patty Dominguez, Vice President of Business Development for Cosentino Americas.“The Cosentino Lounge offers a glimpse into how our surfaces come to life at home. We are thrilled to continue to be part of one of the biggest design events of the year and present our latest innovative surfaces to designers and customers alike.”

Innovative Products in an Immersive Setting

The Cosentino Lounge will reimagine the brand's surfaces around entertaining, anchored by a dramatic, large-format slab wall in oak-inspired Dekton Amazonik Kedar that forms the backdrop to an intimate seating nook with Moss Home chairs, while the library is accessorized with materials from Made Goods. Nearby, a fully equipped wet bar centers on the new mineral surface ECLOS in Legnd, a rich, earthy brown, alongside a Miele fridge, warm wood textures, mirrors from Claris Company, brass hardware, and layered lighting designed to mimic a sophisticated home gathering space.

On-site, attendees can also explore Cosentino's latest collections from ECLOS and Dekton in various displays that highlight how the brand's materials continue to evolve alongside the needs of modern living. They'll also receive a first look at the brand's upcoming Silestone collection debuting later this year. The space in Broad Hall will continue to serve as a hub for the brand's exclusive Cosentino Trade Outreach Program (CTOP), connecting design professionals with reward programs, resources, education, and project inspiration.

Design-Centric Programming

During High Point Market Fall 2026, Cosentino will host two panels bringing together top designers, editors, and industry leaders for engaging conversations: