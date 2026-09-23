XTEND Secures Phase III Of U.S. SOCOM Modular Kinetic Drone Program, Adding To New Drone Dominance Program Selection

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Phase III advances development of a modular, reusable, swarm based, precision-strike capability designed for U.S. Special Operations Forces, powered by XTEND's operating system, XOS.







TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XTEND AI Robotics, Inc. (NYSE: XTND), a leader in software systems and Physical AI, today announced that it has been awarded Phase III of the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) Modular Kinetic Lethal Drone (MKLD) program, advancing the Company's continued work in precision-strike unmanned systems for U.S. Special Operations Forces. The award is separate from, and follows, XTEND's recent selection as a top performer in the Close-Quarters Battle segment of Gauntlet II under the U.S. Department of War's Drone Dominance Program.

The MKLD solution brings together XTEND's Striker, Scorpio 500 and Scorpio 1000 platforms with a common Ground Control Station and XTEND's XOS operating system. The program is designed to provide small tactical units with modular, recoverable and reusable precision-strike capabilities across indoor, confined-space, urban and outdoor operational environments.

“Phase III is an important milestone in our continued work with the U.S. Special Operations community,” said Aviv Shapira, CEO and Co-Founder of XTEND.“Our focus is on giving Warfighters adaptable robotic capabilities that extend their reach and effectiveness while shifting risk from the operator to unmanned systems.”

Phase III builds on previous USSOCOM investment, development, testing and operational feedback and will further mature the MKLD capability.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the capabilities of XOS and the MKLD solution, the anticipated development and maturation of the MKLD capability under Phase III and XTEND's financial prospects, including that according to the Drone Dominance Program the 10 companies selected for Gauntlet II are finalists for prototype contracts and awards are not guaranteed. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the timing and size of orders from government and defense customers, the availability of government funding, the risk that the MKLD program does not advance beyond Phase III or result in production orders, geopolitical and economic conditions in the United States and the other regions in which XTEND operates, and the other risks described under "Risk Factors" in the registration statement on Form S-4 filed with the SEC in connection with the business combination and in XTEND's other filings with the SEC, available at . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. XTEND does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

About XTEND AI Robotics, Inc.

XTEND AI Robotics, Inc. (the "Company") operates under two distinct business strategies. Through its wholly owned subsidiary XTEND Reality Expansion Ltd. ("XTEND"), the Company develops and sells software and advanced robotic hardware solutions for high-threat, complex operational environments where human exposure carries significant risk. Powered by its proprietary XTEND Operating System ("XOS"), these solutions are designed to provide autonomy at the edge. Through its wholly owned subsidiary JFB Construction Holdings ("JFB"), the Company operates a commercial and residential real estate construction and development strategy, delivering services including retail corporate buildouts, multifamily developments and luxury residential homes. The Company was formed through the combination of XTEND and JFB, uniting two complementary businesses to pursue shared technology and market opportunities, including applying XTEND's AI-enabled drone technology to jobsite security, land surveying, building inspections and monitoring on JFB's real estate projects, and leveraging JFB's construction expertise to help reduce the cost of XTEND's U.S. manufacturing expansion.

Contacts

XTEND Media Contact:

Headline Media

Sarah Small

929-255-1449

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XTEND Investor Relations:

MZ North America

Shannon Devine

203-741-8811

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