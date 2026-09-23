Pardon Process To Host Free Federal Firearm Rights Restoration Training Ahead Of DOJ's New Public Application Window

Trump pardon recipient Angela Stanton-King and former U.S. Pardon Attorney Ed Martin will lead September 26 training as prospective applicants prepare for the first 5,000 public application slots

ATLANTA, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pardon Process will host a free live online Federal Firearm Rights Restoration Training on Saturday, September 26 at 10 a.m. ET, helping prospective applicants prepare for the Justice Department's newly established process for restoring federal firearm rights.

Pardon Process founder and Trump pardon recipient Angela Stanton-King will lead the training alongside former U.S. Pardon Attorney Ed Martin, who helped oversee development of the new restoration process while at the Justice Department.

For more than 30 years, the federal pathway for restoring firearm rights under 18 U.S.C. § 925(c) was effectively unavailable to most applicants. The Justice Department finalized a new process in August. On November 4, the process opens to the public, initially to the first 5,000 applicants on a first-come, first-served basis .

“President Trump gave me a second chance that changed my life, and I know what it means to wonder whether society will ever truly let you move forward,” Stanton-King said.“There are Americans who served their sentences years or even decades ago, rebuilt their lives and may now have a legitimate path to restoring rights they lost. Pardon Process wants to make sure people understand what is required and have an opportunity to prepare before the public window opens.”

The free training will cover eligibility, required documents, electronic fingerprints, character references and the steps prospective applicants can take now to prepare.

Martin served as U.S. Pardon Attorney during development of the federal restoration process and recently launched Firearm Rights for Americans, an organization focused on helping eligible Americans understand pathways to restoring their Second Amendment rights.

Federal restoration is not automatic or guaranteed. The Justice Department will evaluate applicants individually, and restoration of federal firearm rights does not override independent state firearm restrictions.









Federal Firearm Rights Restoration Training

Saturday, September 26, 2026 | 10:00 a.m. ET

Live on Zoom | Free registration: PardonProcess.com

About Pardon Process

Pardon Process helps individuals and families understand and navigate the state and federal clemency process, including eligibility, background review, documentation and application preparation. Founded by criminal justice and second-chance advocate Angela Stanton-King, Pardon Process was created to make the clemency process more understandable and accessible to people seeking a second chance. Pardon Process does not guarantee pardons or provide legal advice.

Media Contact:

Kristin Davis

Think Right PR

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