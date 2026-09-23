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Company announcement no 47/2026 Danske Bank

Bernstorffsgade 40

DK-1577 København V

Tel. + 45 45 14 14 00

23 September 2026

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Danske Bank A/S – major shareholder announcement from BlackRock, Inc.

In accordance with section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, we disclose that BlackRock, Inc. on 19 May, 26 May and 21 July 2026 notified Danske Bank that BlackRock, Inc., pursuant to section 38(2) of the Danish Capital Markets Act, holds the following shares and voting rights of Danske Bank A/S:



As of 19 May 2026, BlackRock, Inc held 5% of the shares and voting rights of Danske Bank A/S, and via financial instruments, pursuant to section 39(2)(2) of the Danish Capital Markets Act, held 0.15% of the shares and voting rights of Danske Bank A/S, in total 5.15% of the shares and voting rights of Danske Bank A/S.

As of 26 May 2026, BlackRock, Inc held 4.99% of the shares and voting rights of Danske Bank A/S, and via financial instruments, pursuant to section 39(2)(2) of the Danish Capital Markets Act, held 0.16% of the shares and voting rights of Danske Bank A/S, in total 5.15% of the shares and voting rights of Danske Bank A/S. As of 21 July 2026, BlackRock, Inc held 5% of the shares and voting rights of Danske Bank A/S, and via financial instruments, pursuant to section 39(2)(2) of the Danish Capital Markets Act, held 0.27% of the shares and voting rights of Danske Bank A/S, in total 5.27% of the shares and voting rights of Danske Bank A/S.



As of 21 July 2026, BlackRock, Inc. held a total of 43,034,599 shares and voting rights in Danske Bank A/S, corresponding to 5.27% of the total share capital and voting rights.

Danske Bank A/S

Contact: Head of Investor Relations, Claus Ingar Jensen, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

Attachment

Company announcement no 47 2026