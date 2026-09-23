HONA INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed On Behalf Of Honeywell Aerospace, Inc. Investors Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Losses To Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Honeywell Aerospace, Inc. (“Honeywell Aerospace”) (NASDAQ: HONA). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts, including allegations that: (1) a small percentage of Honeywell Aerospace's suppliers had a“disproportionate impact” on sales; (2) those suppliers were suffering supply constraints; (3) the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material unfavorable impact on sales and profitability; (4) Honeywell Aerospace was under investigation for potential violations of the False Claims Act for failing to comply with cybersecurity requirements for government contracts; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about Honeywell Aerospace's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased Honeywell Aerospace shares between June 29, 2026 and September 1, 2026, and experienced a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at ..., by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or by visiting the firm's website at for more information.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is November 23, 2026.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website,, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey D. Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

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