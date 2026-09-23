NHRA Los Angeles Names Andy Ortiz 2026 HR Executive Of The Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cedars-Sinai Chief Human Resources Officer recognized at 11th annual Executive of the Year Awards

Los Angeles, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Human Resources Association Los Angeles chapter (NHRA LA ) celebrated the achievements of Los Angeles' leading human resources executives Thursday at its 11th annual Executive of the Year Awards at the Skirball Cultural Center, naming Andy Ortiz, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Cedars-Sinai, the 2026 NHRA-LA HR Executive of the Year.

Centered on the theme“Catalyst,” this year's event recognized HR leaders who accelerate progress and drive organizational momentum. The evening brought together HR and business leaders from across Los Angeles to celebrate the achievements of four finalists and the contributions of HR professionals across the community.

Ortiz was honored for his exceptional leadership, dedication to people and commitment to creating a thriving workplace. His influence extends beyond the organizations he serves, helping strengthen workplace culture and inspire other leaders across the Los Angeles business community.

“I am deeply honored and humbled by this recognition, and especially proud to share it with my fellow finalists,” said Ortiz.“Together, we are committed to creating workplaces where people are seen, heard and empowered to thrive. In a changing and challenging world, I am proud to be part of the Los Angeles HR community and grateful to be among so many leaders who are advancing the way we support people at work.”

The program highlighted the achievements of three additional finalists: Kathleen Vu, Executive Vice President, Human Resources at Caruso; Oracio Galindo, Head of Employee Experience at the Los Angeles Rams; and Ellen Goldsmith, Global Chief People Officer at Deluxe Media. Together, the four finalists represent vital sectors of the Los Angeles business community and demonstrate excellence in leadership and a commitment to advancing the HR industry.

“HR leaders have a profound influence on how organizations navigate change, support their people and build workplaces where employees can do their best work,” said Andrew Agress, president of NHRA-LA.“This year's finalists represent the very best of that leadership across Los Angeles, bringing vision, resilience and a deep commitment to their people and organizations. We are proud to honor Andy Ortiz as the 2026 HR Executive of the Year and to celebrate Kathleen, Oracio and Ellen for the meaningful impact they are making in their workplaces and across our community.”

About the NHRA

Since 1951, the National Human Resources Association (NHRA) has been dedicated to advancing the individual career development, planning and leadership of human resources (HR) professionals. Through insightful professional development programs relevant to today's business challenges and opportunities to build one's professional network of experts, the organization strives to support human resource professionals throughout their career life cycle, from intern to executive, as human resources leads the way for change in today's businesses.





CONTACT: Andrew Agress NHRA Los Angeles...