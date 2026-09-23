Circana 2026 Holiday Media Report Reveals How Advertisers Can Act On Demand Before Purchase

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Circana report offers holiday advertising strategy insights for brands, retailers, and media advertisers navigating earlier demand, social commerce, AI-assisted shopping, and connected measurement

Chicago, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circana, LLC, a leader in turning consumer data into growth, today released its How Advertisers Should Prepare for Holiday 2026 report, a data-driven analysis of the sales, shopper and media signals shaping 2026 holiday media planning and holiday advertising strategy. As consumer behavior, commerce channels, and measurement expectations continue to change, the report helps brands, retailers, and media advertisers understand where demand is emerging, how shoppers are being influenced, and where media investments can have the greatest impact.

As discovery and shopping begin earlier and occur across a growing range of channels, advertisers can no longer rely on sales data alone to guide holiday decisions. By connecting observed purchase behavior, consumer intentions, and media performance, Circana gives advertisers a more complete view of how demand develops and how marketing influences commercial outcomes.

Circana data from the 2025 holiday period shows that nearly one-half of consumers browsed before Thanksgiving and that 44% planned to shop earlier, reinforcing the need for advertisers to act on leading indicators before peak shopping periods begin. As the 2026 season unfolds, advertisers will need to monitor the latest sales, shopper, and media signals to understand how demand is developing, making Circana's upcoming 2026 Holiday Purchase Intentions report a critical resource for refining their plans.

The report examines how early demand now appears through engagement patterns, creator content, AI-assisted queries, social commerce activity, and retail media performance. It also highlights sales indicators, including earlier browsing, value-driven purchasing and omnichannel shopping behaviors, that advertisers can use to plan, activate, and measure holiday campaigns with greater precision.

"Signals are changing faster than ever for advertisers, and holiday success depends on recognizing demand before it shows up in the sales report," said Tsvetan Tsvetkov, senior vice president and global head of Measurement Consulting at Circana. "By connecting sales, shopper and media insights, brands can understand where consumers are discovering, researching, and buying, and then adjust their plans while there is still time to influence the outcome."

The report identifies three shifts that will be critical to developing a successful 2026 holiday media strategy:







Sales signals are arriving earlier. Nearly one-half of consumers browsed before Thanksgiving in 2025, and 44% planned to shop earlier, giving advertisers more opportunity to influence demand before the traditional holiday rush.



Media activity is becoming a leading indicator of consumer intent. Engagement patterns, creator activity, retail media performance, and social commerce activity can reveal consumer intent before purchase, helping advertisers optimize investment earlier in the season. AI-assisted discovery is changing holiday research. As shoppers use AI tools to compare products, generate gift ideas, and shortlist options, advertisers need clearer product information and holiday media strategies that are built for the way consumers now search, evaluate, and decide.

The report also includes a holiday readiness playbook for media, guiding advertisers on how to build discovery into their media strategy, identify demand before purchase, prepare for AI-assisted shopping, and measure business outcomes across connected channels. Maintaining a pulse on shifting consumer signals and using always-on measurement will be critical as advertisers move through the season and adjust investments. Circana will share additional insights during a webinar on Sept. 23 at 11 a.m. EDT, followed by its 2026 Holiday Purchase Intentions research in early October, which will provide an updated view of how consumers plan to shop and spend this holiday season.

About Circana

Circana is a leader in providing technology, AI, and data to fast-moving consumer packaged goods companies, durables manufacturers, and retailers seeking to optimize their businesses. Circana's predictive analytics and technology empower clients to measure their market share, understand the underlying consumer behavior driving it, and accelerate their growth. Circana's Liquid Data® technology platform is powered by an expansive, high-quality data set and intelligent algorithms trained on six decades of domain expertise. With Circana, clients can take immediate action to future-proof and evolve their growth strategies amid an increasingly complex, fast-paced, and ever-changing economy. Learn more at circana.com.

CONTACT: Shelley Hughes Circana +1 312-731-1782...