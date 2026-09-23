NASP Announces 2026 Industry Award Winners At Record-Breaking Inspire2026 Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) National Harbor, MD, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) announced the recipients of its 2026 Industry Awards during inire2026, NASP's record-breaking annual conference held in National Harbor, Maryland.

The annual NASP Industry Awards recognize individuals and organizations whose leadership, innovation, service, and commitment have advanced specialty pharmacy practice and patient care and exemplified the values of NASP and the specialty pharmacy community.

The 2026 NASP Industry Award recipients are:

Specialty Pharmacy of the Year: Optum Specialty Pharmacy

Specialty Pharmacist of the Year: Van Chau, PharmD, BCGP, CSP, UC Davis Health

Specialty Pharmacy Technician of the Year: Erin Dwiggins, AcariaHealth Specialty Pharmacy

Distinguished Service Award: Alexis El-Khouri, PharmD, BCPS, CPS Solutions

Specialty Pharmacy Service Excellence Award: Niki Parker, AcariaHealth Specialty Pharmacy

Strategic Channel Partner of the Year: Claritas Rx

Manufacturer of the Year: Pfizer

Caregiver of the Year: Caryl Morreale, BS Pharmacy, Lumicera Health Services

“Caring for a specialty pharmacy patient truly takes a village,” said Sheila M. Arquette, RPh, President & CEO of NASP.“One of the great strengths of the specialty pharmacy community is the diversity of individuals and organizations working together throughout the patient journey. While not every member of that community interacts directly with patients, each plays an important role in helping patients access, manage, and benefit from complex specialty therapies. These award recipients represent the extraordinary commitment, leadership, and service that continue to advance our industry and positively impact the patient care journey. NASP is incredibly proud to recognize and celebrate them.”

More than 2,400 specialty pharmacy professionals gathered in National Harbor for in SPi re 2026, bringing together stakeholders from across the specialty pharmacy ecosystem for education, networking, collaboration, and the exchange of ideas. The record-breaking conference provided a fitting setting to recognize this year's Industry Award recipients and their contributions to specialty pharmacy and the patients the industry serves.

About the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy

The National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) is a nonprofit trade association representing all stakeholders in the specialty pharmacy industry. NASP provides education, advocacy, certification and opportunities for members to connect and collaborate, with the goal of advancing the practice of specialty pharmacy and improving patient care.

For more information about NASP and in SP ire 2026, visit NASPnet.org.

CONTACT: Sheila M. Arquette, RPh National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) (703) 842-0122...