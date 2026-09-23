Plymouth Rock Assurance Corporation Names Chris Taylor President And Chief Executive Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Industry veteran returns to Plymouth Rock to lead its Independent Agency Group's next chapter of growth

BOSTON, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plymouth Rock Assurance Corporation today announced that it has named Chris Taylor as President and Chief Executive Officer. He will lead Plymouth Rock's Independent Agency Group, effective Monday, October 12, 2026. The appointment reflects Plymouth Rock's continued investment in the independent agency channel, backed by Taylor's decade-plus track record of personal lines insurance leadership and deep experience in the agency channel.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chris into his new role,” said Jim Stone, Founder and Chairman of the Plymouth Rock Group.“Independent agents have always been central to Plymouth Rock's business, and Chris understands firsthand what it takes to build the strong, lasting partnerships that our business requires.”

Taylor brings personal lines leadership experience to the role, most recently as Vice President and Head of State Management at The Hanover Insurance Group, where he had P&L responsibility for auto, home, and ancillary lines. In that role, he built and strengthened independent agency relationships, expanded the company's portfolio, and led profitable countrywide growth. He helped bring several new products to market, including a successful high-net-worth offering. Before joining The Hanover, Taylor worked at Plymouth Rock, where he helped lead the company's entry into the New York and Pennsylvania auto insurance markets through the independent agency channel. He began his insurance career at The Hartford in Product Management.

“Independent agents have been central to my career and to my view of how insurance is best delivered,” said Taylor.“Agents know their clients, understand their communities and bring a level of personal guidance that is incredibly valuable to insurance shoppers. I'm excited to return to Plymouth Rock to work alongside a strong team and our agent partners, building on that strength and creating new opportunities to grow together.”

Taylor holds a BS in Chemistry from the University of Connecticut, an MS in Chemistry from the University of Illinois, and an MBA from the University of Connecticut.

About Plymouth Rock

Plymouth Rock was established to offer its customers a higher level of service and a more innovative set of products and features than they would expect from an insurance company. Plymouth Rock's innovative approach puts customers' convenience and satisfaction first, giving them the choice to do business the way they want – online, using a mobile device, by phone or with one of Plymouth Rock's agents. Plymouth Rock Assurance® and Plymouth Rock® are brand names and service marks used by separate underwriting, managed insurance, and management companies that offer property and casualty insurance in multiple states pursuant to licensing arrangements. Taken together, the companies write and manage $2.5 billion in auto and home insurance premiums across Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

Each underwriting and managed insurance company is a separate legal entity that is financially responsible only for its own insurance products. Actual coverage is subject to the language of the policy as issued. You can learn more about us by visiting plymouthrock.com.

Media Contact:

Kevin Long

Plymouth Rock Assurance

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at