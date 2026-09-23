Associa's The Prescott Companies Strengthens California Leadership Team With Three MCAM-Certified Executives

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CARLSBAD, Calif.,, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry's largest community management company, announced that three leaders from The Prescott Companies, an Associa Company, have earned the Master of Community Association Management certification through the California Association of Community Managers.

Jessica Williams, branch president for The Prescott Companies; Gretchen Redewill, vice president of the North County Coastal Division; and Sara Borek, vice president of the Inland San Diego Division, recently received the MCAM certification, the highest professional recognition available for California community association managers.

The achievement reflects The Prescott Companies' continued investment in experienced local leadership and reinforces Associa's commitment to equipping community management professionals with the education, expertise and resources needed to serve boards, homeowners and communities across Southern California.

The MCAM certification recognizes advanced industry knowledge, leadership and a commitment to excellence in community association management. Managers who earn the designation demonstrate expertise in association operations, financial management, California regulations and board relations. To earn the certification, managers must hold a Certified Community Association Manager credential, complete required educational coursework, meet eligibility requirements and pass a proctored certification exam.

“We are incredibly proud of Jessica, Gretchen and Sara for achieving this significant professional milestone,” said John Carona, CEO of Associa.“Their commitment to continued education and leadership development reflects the depth of expertise within The Prescott Companies and strengthens our ability to deliver trusted guidance, responsive service and meaningful value to the communities we serve.”

The Prescott Companies provides community management services throughout San Diego County and the Greater Inland Empire. With an emphasis on professional development and client service, the team supports homeowners and condominium associations with the local knowledge, operational resources and strategic guidance needed to make communities thrive.

“Earning the MCAM certification is not only a professional achievement, but also a reflection of our responsibility to the communities we serve,” said Williams.“Our teams work alongside boards every day to support strong governance, thoughtful decision-making and long-term community success. This continued investment in education helps us bring even greater value to our clients and team members.”

The achievement underscores Associa's commitment to building the future of community through education, expertise and innovation.

###

About Associa

With more than 340 branch offices across five countries, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 23,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 48 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit .

Media Contact:

Elvia Espino, ... | 214.569.9939

CONTACT: Elvia Espino Associa 214.569.9939...