Orion Real Estate Data Exchange Delivers Multi-State Access To Industry-Leading Real Estate Information, Starting With California, Nevada, And Oregon

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MetroList, Northern Nevada Regional MLS, and Oregon Data Share provide real estate listings without borders

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetroList, Northern Nevada Regional MLS (NNRMLS), and Oregon Data Share, LLC (ODS) today announce the next phase of their multi-state initiative, unveiling the name Orion Real Estate Data Exchange. This program provides real estate professionals with direct access to real-time, professional-grade listing data across these multiple listing service (MLS) regions in California, Nevada, and Oregon.

Following the announcement made in early 2025, the three organizations have established Orion Real Estate Data Exchange to deliver a modern, secure, and scalable platform that supplements each individual MLS. Orion allows the exchange of data between these MLSs. This platform supports expanded access to data, enhanced analytics, and participation by additional MLS organizations in the future.

ODS founders Tina Grimes, CEO of Southern Oregon MLS, and Casie Conlon, CEO of Cascades East MLS, explained the genesis of this initiative:“Naming the initiative Orion Real Estate Data Exchange reflects our mutual vision for a borderless, data-informed real estate ecosystem. With consumer migration between Oregon, Nevada, and California, our objective is to empower our members with tools and access that help them best serve clients wherever they are.”

“Orion breaks down MLS data barriers and promotes collaboration among our organizations in different states, creating new opportunities for real estate professionals and improving the experience for buyers and sellers,” explains Dave Howe, president & CEO of MetroList.

“We're starting with practical access today while building the infrastructure for a much deeper level of data sharing tomorrow,” said NNRMLS CEO George Pickard.“In launching this first phase of our Orion data exchange initiative, members of each independent MLS will have access to listing information across participating markets in a professional user environment with a familiar MLS toolset powered by Rapattoni. Underneath the hood, the Orion Real Estate Data Exchange platform functions as a scalable repository for shared data. The next phase will bring that data directly into each organization's primary MLS system in a structured way, creating a more seamless experience for our members.”

Orion Real Estate Data Exchange is a Data-First Network

The multi-state initiative moves real estate professionals forward in multiple ways:



Unified multi-state access: Professional real-time and historical listing information from independent organizations.

Greater market visibility: Consumers are increasingly relocating, investing, and purchasing property across state lines. Orion connects MLS databases across regional markets, making it easier to share and access listing data. Enhanced referral opportunities: Match with local professionals to find properties, improving client satisfaction.



According to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau, approximately 129,000 people moved between the three states in 2024. California accounted for the largest share of that movement. Nearly 85,000 people left California for Nevada or Oregon, reflecting broader consumer migration patterns across regions connected by the I-80 and I-5 corridors.

After analyzing these trends, the Orion Real Estate Data Exchange partners identified an opportunity to connect listing information from their respective service areas, giving real estate professionals broader market insight and stronger referral connections with appropriately licensed professionals who serve the markets where their clients are moving.

Orion Real Estate Data Exchange supports the shared vision of the three organizations to deliver a more connected real estate experience while preserving each MLS's local identity. The MLS partners remain committed to improving the platform and fostering scalable, industry-wide collaboration to provide wider market information that helps professionals serve clients with confidence.

MetroList Services, Inc.

For more than 40 years, MetroList has served Central and Northern California real estate professionals as the largest multiple listing service (MLS) covering a geographic market area spanning nearly 20,000 square miles. MetroList operates 12 regional administrative centers, providing a full range of value-added tools, resources, and services that help real estate professionals succeed and better serve their clients.

Northern Nevada Regional MLS

Northern Nevada Regional MLS (NNRMLS) is the region's largest member-based MLS, serving real estate professionals across Northern Nevada, including Reno, Sparks, Carson City, Minden, Gardnerville, Virginia City, Fallon, Fernley, Yerington, and the communities along Lake Tahoe's eastern shore. Covering a market area that spans seven Nevada counties, NNRMLS provides the most accurate and up-to-date property information available in the region. With approximately 4,000 brokers, agents, and appraisers, NNRMLS is committed to delivering innovative tools and business solutions that support its members' success.

Oregon Data Share

Oregon Data Share is a cooperative, wholesale MLS providing services to 4,000 subscribers across Southern and Central Oregon and the Klamath Basin. Our mission is to enhance services and revolutionize real estate data management, bringing unparalleled value and efficiency to our subscribers.

Media Contacts

Alyson Austin, for MetroList

Gaffney Austin

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Simone McCandless

Northern Nevada Regional MLS (NNRMLS)

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Shannon Lampe, for Oregon Data Share

Cascades East MLS

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