Heilind Electronics Now Stocking 3MTM Shrunk Delta Ribbon And Mini Delta Ribbon Connectors, Series 121 And 123

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Compact, high-speed interconnects built for machine vision and industrial imaging are now available through Heilind's global inventory

WILMINGTON, Mass., Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of interconnect, electromechanical, and sensor solutions, announced today that it is now stocking the 3MTM Shrunk Delta Ribbon (SDR) Plug Connector 121 Series and the 3MTM Shrunk Delta Ribbon (SDR) Plug Connector Shells 123 Series. The addition strengthens Heilind's growing portfolio of 3M interconnect solutions and gives design engineers immediate access to proven SDR connector solutions widely used in machine vision and industrial imaging applications.

Heilind Connects Industrial Imaging, and with these new 3M series in stock, customers can access compact, high-reliability interconnects faster to support reliable data transmission in vision systems, cameras, and robotics applications.

Product Highlights

The 3M SDR 121 and 123 Series are built around a 0.8 mm ribbon contact system, giving engineers a low-profile, board-mount connector solution engineered for applications where space is limited and reliable signal transmission is important. Both series are part of 3M's established SDR and MDR (Mini Delta Ribbon) connector family, which originated the ribbon-contact interface now widely used across Camera Link® and mini-Camera Link (mini-CL) systems.

The 121 Series plug connector and 123 Series shell are designed to work together as a complete cable-side interconnect solution for mating with SDR board-mount receptacles, supporting both vertical and right-angle mounting orientations in through-hole and surface-mount configurations. This flexibility allows designers to fit the connector to their board layout rather than redesigning the board around the connector.



0.8 mm contact pitch for a compact footprint in space-constrained designs

Low-profile, polarized housings molded from high-temperature plastic for dimensional stability and durability in demanding environments

30-micron gold-plated contacts for reliable, repeatable signal transmission over the life of the connection

Stamped metal EMI/ESD shielding interface to protect sensitive high-speed signals from electromagnetic interference

Installed jack sockets with thumbscrew-compatible interface, supporting secure, vibration-resistant cable retention

Vertical and right-angle mounting options in both through-hole (PTH) and surface-mount (SMT) styles for design flexibility RoHS-compliant construction, supporting global environmental compliance requirements



Together, these features provide a connector platform designed for reliable, repeatable mating and use in demanding industrial environments. without sacrificing the signal integrity that high-speed digital imaging demands.

The SDR 121 and 123 Series are purpose-built for high-speed digital data transmission in space-constrained systems, including machine vision and camera inspection systems, Camera Link and mini-Camera Link (mini-CL) interfaces, industrial and collaborative robotics, factory automation and inspection equipment, and test and measurement systems requiring compact, high-integrity board connections. For OEMs designing next-generation vision and automation equipment, these connectors can help support compact equipment designs and higher-density layouts while providing the high-speed transmission capabilities required by machine vision and industrial imaging systems. That mission-critical inspection and imaging systems rely on.

The 3M SDR 121 and 123 Series will be in stock in September 2026 and available through Heilind's global distribution network. Full technical specifications, pricing, and real-time inventory can be found on Heilind's product page at heilind.com. Heilind's technical sales team can support engineers with part selection, cross-referencing, and supply chain planning for the 121 and 123 Series, as well as the broader 3M interconnect line.

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics is a leading global distributor of interconnect, electromechanical, and sensor solutions, stocking the largest inventory of connector products in North America. With a portfolio spanning 25 component categories and over 170 trusted manufacturer partners, Heilind delivers unmatched product availability, technical expertise, and personalized service. From connectors and relays to sensors, switches, wire, and cable, Heilind supports customers with tailored supply chain solutions and value-added services. Built on a foundation of innovation and reliability, Heilind empowers customers to streamline operations, reduce costs, and stay competitive across a wide range of industries. Learn more at .

Media Contact:

David P. Warren

972-489-4752

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Image caption: 3MTM SDR 121 and 123 Series connectors now available at Heilind.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at